CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks still without 2 big men

The bad news for South Carolina is it won’t be playing with its full roster with two players still out.

Both Frink and McCreary will not play against the Tigers, Martin confirmed, and it adds more frustration for those two players who have combined to play one game since the team came back from its pause.

Frink has only played in three games this year and hasn’t played yet in the four games since South Carolina returned from its pause.

McCreary played once, registering six points and nine rebounds in a win over Texas A&M, but has missed the three other games.

Martin did not give a timeline on when or if the two big men are expected back on the court, mentioning this pandemic has been a “complicated thing” from a player psychological perspective.

"That’s been the complicated part, man … we’ve got multiple guys who’ve been in quarantine multiple times and they’re not sick. They’ve never contracted the virus, yet they have to be locked up in a room for X-number of days and not be able to do any basketball,” Martin said.