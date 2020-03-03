CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks down Mississippi State

COLUMBIA -- Maik Kotsar scored 20 points on senior night to lead South Carolina to an 83-71 win over Mississippi State.

Mississippi State started the game fast and led 11-5, as South Carolina showed some of the usual senior night jitters. Then South Carolina scored eight points off five turnovers and went on a five minute, 20-0 run to take the lead for good. The run helped propel South Carolina to an 18-point lead with 9:01 left.

Then, the officiating took over.

The number of fouls called were roughly even, but not all fouls are even. Jermaine Couisnard and Trae Hannibal each picked up two fouls, leaving TJ Moss to run the point for South Carolina. He struggled on both ends of the court, and the Gamecocks sputtered on offense, and had numerous breakdowns on defense. The Bulldogs chipped away at the lead, now the ones to take advantage of nine points off six turnovers. They weren’t able to erase the lead entirely, but got within a 40-38 score at halftime.

In the second half, Mississippi State got into foul trouble. Reggie Perry, who was nearly unstoppable with 17 points and 16 rebounds, picked up his fourth foul on a charge with 16:53 left. Perry only sat for five minutes, coming back in after the under 12 media timeout, but he was limited in how aggressive he could be. South Carolina repeatedly went at him on defense, and all Perry could do was watch the Gamecocks score.

