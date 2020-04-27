CAROLINA BASKETBALL: A.J. Lawson to enter NBA draft, but without agent

The Gamecocks started showing interest a couple months before Carter’s shoulder injury with Martin personally flying down to Miami to watch him work out his junior season and offering him soon after.

Chuck Martin also had an active role in the recruitment as well and one of the reasons Carter opted to spend a year in prep school and come to South Carolina with the 2021 class was because of the relationships he’s built with the Gamecock coaching staff.

“It was really good. Frank and Chuck, both of them came out there and they came at separate times,” he said. “It was good that both came down at separate times to show their interest in me. Me and Coach Chuck were talking for a little while after he got done talking with the team. We were just building a relationship then.”

The conversations, he said, didn’t fixate solely on basketball. It ranged from basketball to “family and how things are.”

But when they do talk basketball, there is a lot to like.

Carter was just recently named Miami High School Basketball's Mr. Basketball despite just playing in 17 games this year, averaging 28.8 points and leading the team with 8.7 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and just over 38 percent from three.