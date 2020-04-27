CAROLINA BASKETBALL: A.J. Lawson to enter NBA draft, but without agent

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's A.J. Lawson has officially made his NBA decision for next season.
The sophomore guard announced his intentions to enter the NBA draft but is keeping his options with the possibility he could return for his junior season at South Carolina, a school spokesperson confirmed to GamecockCentral.
He will not hire an agent, which means he's able to maintain his eligibility for his final two years of eligibility.
As of right now, he'll have until June 15 at 5 p.m. to withdraw from the draft pool. If he does, he's able to come back to school; if he doesn't, then he'll have to play professionally and can't return for his third year in Columbia.
The NBA combine is currently scheduled for the end of May but that is up in the air currently with COVID-19 putting a stop to a lot of different things currently.
Lawson entered this season as a projected first round pick and after an up-and-down sophomore year, fell out of most mock drafts by the end of the year.
He averaged 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists this year while shooting 41.4% from the field, 33.9% from three and 72.4% from the free throw line.
If he ultimately leaves, the Gamecocks would be losing their third-leading scorer in SEC play and one of the best guards on the team.
If does return for his junior season, it would mean adding back a veteran presence and a scoring threat from all three levels to a team set to return almost every key piece.
The Gamecocks finished .500 or better for the sixth straight year and were a top-six team in the SEC for the fourth time in five years.
They finished 18-13 and 10-8 in the SEC before the season was abruptly cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Miami guard commits to USC
Frank Martin likes long, athletic guards and the Gamecocks officially landed one Friday afternoon.
Devin Carter announced his commitment to South Carolina, saying he’ll spend a year playing at a prep school before enrolling with the 2021 class.
“The coaching staff and the style of play. Just everything about the school I like,” Carter told GamecockCentral. “The way they coach and Frank Martin. He’s best friends with my head coach and my head coach coaches like him. It’d be the same and not the same at the same time. I’ll be used to it."
Carter, a three-star guard out of Doral (Fla.) Academy in Miami, is widely known as a prolific scorer but had his senior season end prematurely because of a shoulder injury.
He'll play at one of the best prep schools in the country at Brewster Academy.
The Gamecocks started showing interest a couple months before Carter’s shoulder injury with Martin personally flying down to Miami to watch him work out his junior season and offering him soon after.
Chuck Martin also had an active role in the recruitment as well and one of the reasons Carter opted to spend a year in prep school and come to South Carolina with the 2021 class was because of the relationships he’s built with the Gamecock coaching staff.
“It was really good. Frank and Chuck, both of them came out there and they came at separate times,” he said. “It was good that both came down at separate times to show their interest in me. Me and Coach Chuck were talking for a little while after he got done talking with the team. We were just building a relationship then.”
The conversations, he said, didn’t fixate solely on basketball. It ranged from basketball to “family and how things are.”
But when they do talk basketball, there is a lot to like.
Carter was just recently named Miami High School Basketball's Mr. Basketball despite just playing in 17 games this year, averaging 28.8 points and leading the team with 8.7 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and just over 38 percent from three.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 175 pounds he's hopeful to continue to grow and fill out by the time he gets to Columbia so he can fit better in the system.
“Frank says he likes long, lengthy guards and that’s what I consider myself,” Carter said. “I’d say my scoring ability and I’m a playmaker. I always make the right play. I’m not going to chuck up bad shots. I’ll find the right person.”
Carter picked the Gamecocks while having offers from California, College of Charleston, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia Tech, Northern Arizona, Richmond, VCU, DePaul, East Carolina and Colorado.
Carter will attend a prep school next season before enrolling at South Carolina, which gives him a chance to practice and play every day with other Division I level players and gives him a chance to improve his game before getting on campus.
“Just getting a lot stronger,” he said. “College level, it’s a lot more physical than the high school level or prep.”
Carter is the son of former NBA player and now Miami Heat coach Anthony Carter.
