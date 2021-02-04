CAROLINA BASKETBALL: A.J. Lawson, 2 'X-factors' key big win at Florida

South Carolina was in desperate need of something good to happen, and it did Wednesday night in Gainesville.
The Gamecocks, who were 1-4 in their last five games, went down to Florida and upset the No. 22 Gators 72-66, the first road win over a ranked SEC team since beating a top 25 Florida team in 2018.
It was a much-needed win for a Gamecock team and they had plenty to draw from the big win against the Gators.
Not going away quietly
The entire second half of the Florida game was a microcosm of South Carolina season with the Gamecocks taking some lumps and falling behind, but the Gamecocks stormed back and won this game late.
There were three separate times in the second half when South Carolina went down by at least six points and each time the gap was closed to either one point and twice the Gamecocks took the lead, including the go-ahead bucket from Seventh Woods with 3:12 to go.
There were plenty of chances to wilt down the stretch, but the Gamecocks didn't and it resulted in a Quad I win and a big piece to any potential tournament resume. The Gamecocks have to keep momentum going, but this is a great win to build on if you're South Carolina.
Lawson playing at top level
We've written about A.J. Lawson a lot this season — and rightfully so — but he showed Wednesday why he's playing at an all-conference level. Lawson put up 22 points, eight rebounds and assisted once. The biggest thing is he's doing it efficiently, shooting 9-for-16 from the field and 2-for-6 from three.
Of his 22, 13 came in the first half on 5-for-9 shooting. His second half wasn't as prolific offensively, but he picked up four rebounds and hit a free throw to essentially ice the game late. Lawson is currently third in the SEC in points per game (17.6), fifth in offensive rating (118.8) and third in offensive box plus-minus (6.5).
Top rebounding team
A lot recently has been focused on the Gamecocks' struggles in the last five games, but the Gamecocks have quietly become a top-10 offensive rebounding team in the country and the best in the SEC.
The Gamecocks are 10th nationally in offensive rebound rate (best since league play began) and it came back to help them upset Florida. South Carolina rebounded 13 of their 37 misses, a 35.1% rate, and had 20 second-chance points.
Half of those offensive boards came in the second half and the Gamecocks had a few big second-chance buckets down the stretch. The Gamecocks used one of their best pieces offensively to pull off the biggest win of the season so far.
X-factors late
Seventh Woods and Jermaine Couisnard both have had their struggles this season but put together their best all-around games in conference play.
Couisnard was great early, starting 3-for-3 with seven points, but cooled from a scoring perspective, scoring just two more points on 1-for-9 shooting but made an impact late.
He had three rebounds in the second half and two steals, finishing plus-17 in the final 20 minutes.
Woods played his best game as a Gamecock against Florida, putting up a season-high 12 points, all in the second half, on an incredibly efficient 6-for-10 shooting. He only had one turnover, which is a positive development, and had four rebounds to finish plus-18 for the game.
When Couisnard and Woods were on the court together, the Gamecocks outscored Florida by 26 points, including a 13-1 run to end the game.
South Carolina is at home Saturday against Mississippi State (3:30 p.m. SEC Network).