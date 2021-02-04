CAROLINA BASKETBALL: A.J. Lawson, 2 'X-factors' key big win at Florida

South Carolina was in desperate need of something good to happen, and it did Wednesday night in Gainesville.

The Gamecocks, who were 1-4 in their last five games, went down to Florida and upset the No. 22 Gators 72-66, the first road win over a ranked SEC team since beating a top 25 Florida team in 2018.

It was a much-needed win for a Gamecock team and they had plenty to draw from the big win against the Gators.

Not going away quietly

The entire second half of the Florida game was a microcosm of South Carolina season with the Gamecocks taking some lumps and falling behind, but the Gamecocks stormed back and won this game late.

There were three separate times in the second half when South Carolina went down by at least six points and each time the gap was closed to either one point and twice the Gamecocks took the lead, including the go-ahead bucket from Seventh Woods with 3:12 to go.

There were plenty of chances to wilt down the stretch, but the Gamecocks didn't and it resulted in a Quad I win and a big piece to any potential tournament resume. The Gamecocks have to keep momentum going, but this is a great win to build on if you're South Carolina.

Lawson playing at top level