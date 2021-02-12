CAROLINA BASKETBALL: 1971 ACC champs to be honored

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina Athletics Department and the Gamecock men's basketball program will honor the 1971 ACC men's basketball championship team on Saturday at halftime of Carolina's 6 p.m. ET matchup vs. Ole Miss, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the team's title.

Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols the celebration will be virtual this season, with a video tribute at halftime, and next season, the championship squad will be honored in person at the program's annual Legends Weekend, at a date to be determined in February 2022.

South Carolina captured the 1971 ACC championship on a last-second layup from Gamecock great Tom Owens. With time running out against North Carolina in the ACC finals and the Gamecocks down 51-50, a jump ball was called with Carolina's Kevin Joyce, whose listed height was just 6-3, and UNC's 6-10 center Lee Dedmon. Amazingly, Joyce outjumped Dedmon and tipped the ball directly to Owens under the basket for a layup and 52-51 Gamecock victory and ACC title, which advanced the team to the program's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.