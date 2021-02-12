CAROLINA BASKETBALL: 1971 ACC champs to be honored

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina Athletics Department and the Gamecock men's basketball program will honor the 1971 ACC men's basketball championship team on Saturday at halftime of Carolina's 6 p.m. ET matchup vs. Ole Miss, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the team's title.
Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols the celebration will be virtual this season, with a video tribute at halftime, and next season, the championship squad will be honored in person at the program's annual Legends Weekend, at a date to be determined in February 2022.
South Carolina captured the 1971 ACC championship on a last-second layup from Gamecock great Tom Owens. With time running out against North Carolina in the ACC finals and the Gamecocks down 51-50, a jump ball was called with Carolina's Kevin Joyce, whose listed height was just 6-3, and UNC's 6-10 center Lee Dedmon. Amazingly, Joyce outjumped Dedmon and tipped the ball directly to Owens under the basket for a layup and 52-51 Gamecock victory and ACC title, which advanced the team to the program's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
The Gamecock roster for the 1970-71 campaign included head coach Frank McGuire, assistant coaches Buck Freeman, Bill Loving and Donnie Walsh, and student-athletes John Roche, Dennis Powell, Casey Manning, Bob Carver, Kevin Joyce, Tom Owens, Danny Traylor, Tom Riker, John Ribock, Rick Aydlett, Jimmy Powell and manager, John Morganelli. Roche would lead the team in scoring with 21.6 points per game, and Owens added 15.0 points and 12.9 rebounds per outing. The team concluded the season with a 23-6 overall record.
Tip time for Saturday's contest vs. Ole Miss is set for 6 p.m. ET, and the matchup versus the Rebels will be broadcast on the SEC Network with Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analyst) on the call. Derek Scott (play-play) and Casey Manning (analyst), a sophomore on the 1971 ACC championship squad, and long-time radio analyst for Carolina basketball broadcasts, will have the call over the air for the Gamecock Radio Network.