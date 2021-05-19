CAROLINA BASEBALL: Wes Clarke proud to be in elite company

Top that off with a tough schedule that has South Carolina ranked 11th nationally in RPI, while facing some of the best pitchers in the nation, there's no doubt that what Clarke is doing this year is special.

"No one has seen more high-end games than we have," said South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston. "Nobody has played a harder schedule.

"I think that's a big number. Whether you're in the big leagues, if you played 162 games, 20 is still a nice number for guys to get to. To think in what amounts to a 50-game schedule, and he has hit 20 homers; put that over the course of a Major League season, that's 60-plus homers, which would put him in the Roger Maris category. It's very impressive. He has worked hard for it. He is deserving of everything he's getting right now. I'm really happy for the kid! I'm happy for us because we're the benefactors of what he does with all those home runs."

Clarke broke through last year in a season shortened by the outbreak of the pandemic with an SEC-leading eight home runs in only 16 games. He picked up where he left off in 2021 after getting off to a ridiculously hot start to the season, belting eight home runs in the first six games, including two in a win at home over Clemson.