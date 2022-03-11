 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAROLINA BASEBALL

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Weather postpones game with No. 1 Texas

South Carolina baseball
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA ATHLETICS DEPARTMENT

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball team's series opener vs. Texas was postponed due to the threat of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

The two teams will play Saturday (March 12) at 1 p.m., moved up from the original 4 p.m. first pitch. Carolina and Texas then will play a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Ticket holders who have Sunday, March 13, SERIES GM3 reserved tickets will be able to sit in their seats for the 1:30 p.m. game until the game concludes and then move to the Corner Pantry Berm/SRO areas.

Ticket holders who have Friday, March 11, SERIES GM1 reserved tickets can come in for the 1:30 p.m. game and go to the Corner Pantry Berm/SRO areas and then move into their seats when the second game begins.

The series

  • Saturday, March 12 -1 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 13 - 1:30 p.m. (DH)
