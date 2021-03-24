 Skip to main content
CAROLINA BASEBALL: Sanders gives Gamecocks boost ahead of Fla. series
CAROLINA BASEBALL

Will Sanders

South Carolina's Will Sanders (3-1, 2.20 ERA) turned in a career night, carrying a no-hitter into the fifth inning and striking out a career-best 10 hitters to just one walk.

 Ryan Betha via GamecockCentral.com

Ask Will Sanders before his start Tuesday on how he was feeling and his answer would probably differ greatly than if you asked him about two hours later.

Sanders, who stitched together five one-hit innings Tuesday night in the Gamecocks’ 8-3 win over The Citadel, had what he described as an awful pregame bullpen session only to turn around and dominate up and down the lineup.

“Well the bullpen was a little interesting. It did not go very well. After that I was like, ‘It can’t get much worse,”’ Sanders said postgame. “I was ready to go out there and compete and have fun. ... It went well.”

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks rally past Vandy 6-5

He issued the free pass with one out in the second and retired 10 straight before a leadoff home run in the fifth broke up a shutout and Sanders’ no-hitter.

The lanky right-hander dominated, throwing just 67 pitches in five innings with 51 strikes. Of his 10 strikeouts, nine were swinging and only four of the 17 batters faced saw two-ball counts.

“Will Sanders, that was his best outing. I don’t know if he was motivated by what he saw this past weekend, I don’t know if it was the evolution of a freshman that’s getting better,” Mark Kingston said.

“The most important thing for me was he had command so that he only threw 67 pitches through five innings. That will afford us the possibility to use him on Sunday 'cause he didn’t have to throw 100 pitches to get to five innings. It allows us some flexibility going into the weekend, which was really important.”

It was a career high in innings for Sanders as well, a change of pace after going just one inning in his start last week.

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks falter late, can't come back in loss to Vandy

“Truthfully I didn’t like we were giving up as many runs as we were on Tuesdays. There had been a trend where we were scoring a lot but giving up more than we wanted to,” Kingston said. “The weekend we pitch really well but Tuesdays of late haven’t been quite as sharp. I wanted to make the statement that we expect that on Tuesdays as well, and I thought Will did that.”

Sanders was afforded some breathing room very early with the Gamecocks (13-6, 1-2 SEC) jumping out to a early lead.

They scored in each of the first five innings Tuesday, including plating six of their eight runs in the first three innings, aided by extra-base hits.

Wes Clarke mashed his team-leading 11th home run in the first to put the Gamecocks up 2-0 before Jeff Heinrich opened things up in the third with a two-out, three-run double in the third.

They tacked on two more, a run apiece, the next two innings in what turned into a well-rounded offensive performance.

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Vandy shuts out Gamecocks

Six of the team’s nine starters picked up hits with three having multihit days; Braylen Wimmer, Colin Burgess and George Callil all went 2-for-4 with Burgess and Callil picking up RBI singles.

“It’s big for confidence, which is always important when hitting,” Heinrich said. “I think it’s huge swinging it like this going to SEC play again with Florida.”

The Gamecocks, after ending a six-game losing skid Sunday, take a two-game winning spurt into this weekend’s series with the No. 5 Gators hoping to extend it even further.

“The momentum was kind of always there. We just needed a little spark to get something going. That game Sunday against Vandy we really came together as a team,” Sanders said. “As long as the energy is good, we’re really hard to beat. What I was trying to do at least was give my team a couple solid innings.”

Carolina opens the conference series with Florida at 7 p.m. Fridayat Founders Park

Outfielder to transfer

South Carolina outfielder Josh Shuler is no longer on the Gamecocks' baseball roster and has entered the transfer portal, GamecockCentral confirmed Tuesday night.

Shuler came in as a part of the Gamecocks' highly touted freshman class and had not played this season after having year-ending shoulder surgery before the season started.

The outfielder from Georgia came in as the No. 135 overall prospect in the class and the No. 11 player in Georgia, according to PerfectGame.

