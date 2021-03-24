CAROLINA BASEBALL: Sanders gives Gamecocks boost ahead of Fla. series

“The most important thing for me was he had command so that he only threw 67 pitches through five innings. That will afford us the possibility to use him on Sunday 'cause he didn’t have to throw 100 pitches to get to five innings. It allows us some flexibility going into the weekend, which was really important.”

It was a career high in innings for Sanders as well, a change of pace after going just one inning in his start last week.

“Truthfully I didn’t like we were giving up as many runs as we were on Tuesdays. There had been a trend where we were scoring a lot but giving up more than we wanted to,” Kingston said. “The weekend we pitch really well but Tuesdays of late haven’t been quite as sharp. I wanted to make the statement that we expect that on Tuesdays as well, and I thought Will did that.”

Sanders was afforded some breathing room very early with the Gamecocks (13-6, 1-2 SEC) jumping out to a early lead.

They scored in each of the first five innings Tuesday, including plating six of their eight runs in the first three innings, aided by extra-base hits.

Wes Clarke mashed his team-leading 11th home run in the first to put the Gamecocks up 2-0 before Jeff Heinrich opened things up in the third with a two-out, three-run double in the third.