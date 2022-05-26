CAROLINA BASEBALL: Kingston says pitching injuries were key factor

South Carolina’s Mark Kingston finished answering questions, nodded to the group of reporters gathered and thanked them before walking off the podium.

He stepped down and walked off down the long hallway back to the team bus.

That press conference Tuesday ended what was a nightmarish season, record and injury-wise, for South Carolina and began an offseason full of questions for the Gamecocks’ program.

“My message is we’re disappointed as well,” Kingston said. “But on the inside, we know exactly what this team probably could have done had we just not been so unfortunate with the volume of injury.”

South Carolina finished the season 27-28 overall, the program’s first losing season since 1996.

The Gamecocks will miss the postseason for the fourth time in seven years. That comes after making 15 straight appearances with six College World Series appearances and two national titles.

The biggest question becomes the future of head coach Mark Kingston. He just finished his fifth year and fourth full season at South Carolina.

According to a contract extension signed last offseason — after South Carolina made a regional but went 1-2 in it — the Gamecocks would owe him $2.2 million if his contract was terminated before June 30, 2022, with that number dropping to $1.4 million between July 1, 2022 and June 30 of 2023.

South Carolina’s also paid over $16 million combined in buyouts to Will Muschamp and Frank Martin over the last 18 months.

With those questions still lingering as the season ends Tuesday night, it’s up to Kingston to figure out a way to get the Gamecocks not only back into the postseason but contending for Omaha more frequently.

A big reason for the struggles this year, Kingston reiterated, was the slew of pitching injuries to key arms that hamstrung the Gamecocks on the mound.

“We’re all disappointed. In my opinion, the word context is what matters most,” he said. “When you factor in you had 10 pitchers throughout the course of a season that pitched very, very little or not at all and what kind of impact they would have had on our win-loss record.”

South Carolina lost two starters — Julian Bosnic and James Hicks — after a combined 7.2 innings pitched. Then a bevy of relievers went down as well.

The Gamecocks couldn’t maintain any level of consistency on the mound and it affected the overall record.

“(Look at) Mississippi State. Chris Lemonis is a good friend of mine. They lost a couple pitchers and you saw how devastating it was to their overall season. We lost three times that,” Kingston said.

“It handcuffed us. It just did. There are days I look up and say, ‘Man, how did we win that many?’ then there are days you look up and say, ‘We had this guy or that guy, just two or three of the 10, it’s a completely different season.’”

The pitching struggles were understandable. But the Gamecocks also were inconsistent offensively a year after finishing at or near the bottom in most offensive categories.

This year, while it looked a little different than the power-happy group in 2021, South Carolina finished next to last in SEC play in average and on-base percentage and 12th in slugging.

“You know how many freshmen were on the All-SEC teams this year? Three. Freshmen just did not play in our league this year by in large. Tonight we started four. The top half of our lineup on most days could go head to head with just about anybody in the league,” Kingston said.

“But the bottom of our lineup is a bunch of freshmen still needing to get stronger, still getting at-bats at this level. They’re playing at the SEC level, which is the highest level in college baseball, for the first time. To me, that’s the biggest reason why you saw some unevenness with that offense.”

South Carolina had a large group of freshmen log at-bats this year but as a team hit .245/.334/.410 in SEC play.

Brandt Belk and Josiah Sightler each hit over .340 in league games. Andrew Eyster (.274, 24 RBI) and Braylen Wimmer (.265, 17 RBI) added some production to the middle of the order.

Belk and Eyster are gone, and both Wimmer and Sightler could opt for professional routes. That would mean South Carolina would lose 777 at-bats from this year’s team. Those four slashed .317/.396/.524 with 157 RBI. The rest of the team hit .222/.334/.319 with 130 RBI.

But the transfers who came in struggled at times and freshmen had their typical struggles as well.

“Trying to put together runs and rallies with freshmen when guys are out there throwing 98, it’s a challenge. Those guys will learn from it. They’ll get better from it, they always do,” Kingston said.

“To me, that’s the biggest reason why the offense looked like this. The top half of the lineup was experienced and old like most of this league this year. But we were the youngest bottom of the order by far.”

After consecutive top 12 recruiting classes, South Carolina’s 2022 recruiting class ranks No. 20 nationally. That’s 10th in the SEC, per PerfectGame.

