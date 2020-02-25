CAROLINA BASEBALL: Heinrich finds swing for USC 6-5 win

Jeff Heinrich was maybe the Gamecocks' unluckiest hitter through the first seven games.
Time and time again he'd hit the ball hard and time and time again he'd find a glove, sporting just a .091 average in 22 at-bats.
Tuesday night he wasn't unlucky.
Heinrich delivered the go-ahead hit in the sixth inning, poking a RBI single up the middle to secure a 6-5 win over North Florida.
Heinrich's hit came after a lead-off single from Braylen Wimmer and a perfectly executed bunt from Colin Burgess.
The Gamecocks found themselves in an early 4-1 hole after starter Andy Peters didn't make it out of the second inning, walking the bases loaded, and John Gilreath gave up all three runs and one of his own on a base hit, bases-loaded walk and a two-run throwing error.
They'd slowly chip away at the lead, getting home runs from George Callil and Bryant Bowen to tie the game. The team's traded runs after that with a RBI single for North Florida in the fifth before Wes Clarke singled home Noah Myers in the bottom half of the inning.
After a shaky bullpen performance this weekend and suspect pitching early Tuesday, Julian Bosnic settled things down, getting his first career win after 2-2/3 hitless innings.
You have free articles remaining.
He'd finish one walk away from a perfect outing, striking out two.
TJ Shook shut down the Ospreys in the final two innings en route to his first save of the season, striking out five, including the side in the ninth.
After two rough games offensively against Northwestern, the Gamecocks (6-2) exploded for 12 hits, third-most this season, with every starter picking up at least one hit.
Noah Myers, in his first start since opening weekend, notched two hits, one being a triple, and scored twice. Bowen and Andrew Eyster had two hits apiece, their first multi-hit games of the season.
Player of the game: Julian Bosnic settled the game down in the middle innings and kept the Gamecocks in it.
Pivotal moment: Colin Burgess laid down a great bunt to move Wimmer over and put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Two batters later, Heinrich gave the Gamecocks the lead.
Up next: South Carolina starts its Reedy River Rivalry Friday night at home against Clemson with Carmen Mlodzinski (2-0, 0.64 ERA) expected to start. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network Plus.