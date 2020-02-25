CAROLINA BASEBALL: Heinrich finds swing for USC 6-5 win

Jeff Heinrich was maybe the Gamecocks' unluckiest hitter through the first seven games.

Time and time again he'd hit the ball hard and time and time again he'd find a glove, sporting just a .091 average in 22 at-bats.

Tuesday night he wasn't unlucky.

Heinrich delivered the go-ahead hit in the sixth inning, poking a RBI single up the middle to secure a 6-5 win over North Florida.

Heinrich's hit came after a lead-off single from Braylen Wimmer and a perfectly executed bunt from Colin Burgess.

The Gamecocks found themselves in an early 4-1 hole after starter Andy Peters didn't make it out of the second inning, walking the bases loaded, and John Gilreath gave up all three runs and one of his own on a base hit, bases-loaded walk and a two-run throwing error.

They'd slowly chip away at the lead, getting home runs from George Callil and Bryant Bowen to tie the game. The team's traded runs after that with a RBI single for North Florida in the fifth before Wes Clarke singled home Noah Myers in the bottom half of the inning.

After a shaky bullpen performance this weekend and suspect pitching early Tuesday, Julian Bosnic settled things down, getting his first career win after 2-2/3 hitless innings.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}