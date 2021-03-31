CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks top Gardner-Webb 9-4

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth on its way to a 9-4 win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday evening, March 30, at Founders Park.

The first six Gamecock batters reached base. Brady Allen singled to open the frame. Braylen Wimmer then reached on a bunt single. Josiah Sightler doubled in a run and Wes Clarke belted his 14th home run of the year to make it 4-0. Allen makes it 5-0 in the third on a sacrifice fly.

The two teams traded runs in the fourth and George Callil made it 7-1 with a home run to left. The Runnin' Bulldogs plated runs in the sixth, eighth and ninth and Carolina finished its scoring in the seven on Brady Allen's sixth home run of the year.

Jack Mahoney earned the win on the mound, striking out six, allowing five hits and a run in four innings. Jackson Phipps struck out five in two innings of relief.

At the plate, Allen, Wimmer, Sightler, Eyster and Mendham had two hits apiece, while Clarke and Allen drove in three runs apiece.

UP NEXT

Carolina heads to Athens, Ga., to face Georgia in a three-game SEC series, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Foley Field.

