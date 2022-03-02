 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks rally for win over App State

Carolina Baseball
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA ATHLETICS DEPARTMENT

CHARLOTTE - The University of South Carolina baseball team scored a pair of runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to break a 6-all tie and give the Gamecocks a 9-6 win over Appalachian State Tuesday night (March 1) at Truist Park.

Michael Braswell scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch and Carolina added insurance with an RBI single from Vytas Valincius in the seventh and a bases-loaded walk from Andrew Eyster in the eighth. Eyster had two doubles and four RBI in the win, going 2-for-3 at the plate. Braylen Wimmer also went 2-for-3 with two RBI and Braswell and Carson Hornung had two runs apiece.

CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers power past Spartans 8-5

Aidan Hunter earned the win on the mound in relief. He allowed a hit and struck out a batter in 1.1 innings. John Gilreath had four punchouts in 2.2 innings while Parker Coyne struck out four batters in the eighth inning. Michael Braswell came in and struck out a pair in the ninth to pick up his second save of the year.

App State had a grand slam from Hunter Bryson in the first and were up 6-1 after four frames, but a five-spot by the Gamecocks in the fifth tied the game.

NOTES

• Carolina took advantage of eight walks and three hit by pitches in the game.

• Eyster had his 100th career RBI in the fourth inning.

• Valincius picked up his first career hit and RBI in the win.

• This is the first of two games for the Gamecocks in Charlotte. Carolina will face North Carolina in April at Truist Field.

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Tuesday games for Carolina, Clemson

UP NEXT

South Carolina hosts Clemson to start the three-game series with the in-state rival this Friday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be on SEC Network Plus.

