CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks name starting pitchers

COLUMBIA -- The Gamecocks have their pitching rotation, at least for the opening weekend of games.

Carmen Mlodzinski gets the ball opening day before Brett Kerry starts Saturday. Brannon Jordan closes out the weekend Sunday.

The first two shouldn't be a shock with Mark Kingston saying throughout the majority of the preseason that Mlodzinski and Kerry would be the first two starters. Jordan is the only guy who wasn't officially known at the time.

Mlodzinski is coming off an injury-shortened season last year where he only made three starts, but he had a stellar summer in the Cape Cod League, going 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA and a 10-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He enters this season widely considered a first-round talent and top 15 prospect in college baseball.

The next starter, Kerry, is coming off a freshman all-American season last year during which he led the team in ERA (2.62), wins (4) and saves (7) and is continuing that with his performance this preseason. After not pitching in the fall, he'd come out and look like a weekend starter in three preseason appearances.