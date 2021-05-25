CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks fall to Alabama in opening round of SEC tourney

HOOVER, Ala. - The University of South Carolina baseball team fell in the opening round of the 2021 SEC Tournament, 9-3, to Alabama Tuesday at the Hoover Met.

The Gamecocks had home runs from Braylen Wimmer and Wes Clarke, which is his national-leading 22nd round tripper, but the Gamecocks gave up six runs in the third inning in the loss.

Wimmer had two hits on the day for Carolina. CJ Weins took the loss, allowing four unearned runs with three walks and three strikeouts. Peyton Wilson had three hits and Jackson Tate three RBI for the Crimson Tide, who advanced to the double elimination round of the SEC Tournament.

NOTES

• Wes Clarke moved to a tie for fifth in Carolina's single-season home run mark with 22. He is one home run away from a tie for second on the list.

• Julian Bosnic had seven strikeouts in four innings of relief, allowing just one hit on the day.

• Carolina is now 1-3 all-time against Alabama in the SEC Tournament.

UP NEXT

Carolina will await the host site announcement at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, and the announcement of the full 64-team field at noon on Monday, May 30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0