CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks drop midweek to UNC in extras

“We need to do a better job to take advantage of that,” Kingston said.

After giving up a run in the first, the Gamecocks even things up in the bottom of the inning without the benefit of a hit. Brady Allen led things off with a walk before scoring on a Wes Clarke sac fly.

The Gamecocks went hitless until Andrew Eyster singled through the right side with two outs in the fourth inning. Their next hit came in the sixth when Josiah Sightler cranked a 396-foot solo shot to center to tie the game.

They’d muster just one more hit the rest of the game—a one-out double in the ninth from David Mendham—but couldn’t do anything after that.

South Carolina went hitless in nine at-bats with runners on base and 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. They did walk six times but struck out eight and left six on base.

“We were a little too anxious tonight. I don’t know if it’s because we were coming off a weekend where we hit a lot of home runs and wanted to do it again in this big fancy ballpark,” Kingston said. “We weren’t quite as selective as we normally are tonight. I think that cost us. We only had eight strikeouts but we chased a lot of balls and put balls in play weakly, which we normally don’t do. I thought that was the difference.”