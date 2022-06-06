CAROLINA BASEBALL: Brewer is leaving Tigers for Gamecocks

Former Clemson Tigers outfielder Dylan Brewer is headed to Columbia.

On Monday, the former Latta High School star shared on social media that he’ll be transferring to South Carolina. The news comes days after Brewer entered the transfer portal on June 1. He entered the transfer portal shortly after Monte Lee was fired as Clemson’s head coach.

A three-year starter for Clemson, Brewer batted .212 in 111 career games with the Tigers. He complied 15 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 20 doubles. He also stole 16 bases including seven from this past season. Brewer entered the 2022 season as the No. 255 overall prospect in the 2022 MLB draft.

Last season as redshirt sophomore, he hit .208 with four home runs and 24 RBIs. He started 39 of Clemson’s 58 games.

Some of Brewer’s best moments have come against South Carolina. In nine games, Brewer went 8-for-30 against the Gamecocks, belting two home runs and four RBIs. He also had two doubles and drew seven walks.

This is the second year that players can transfer from Division I schools to Division I schools without penalty. Last season, South Carolina brought in six players through the portal.

The Gamecocks finished last season (27-28 overall, 13-17 SEC), missing the NCAA Tournament for the second time under Mark Kingston.

