CAROLINA BASEBALL: 5 bold predictions for season

COLUMBIA – Baseball season is quickly approaching with opening day Friday, and for the South Carolina Gamecocks it presents the first chance to get the bad taste of a disappointing 2019 out of their mouths.
The Gamecocks on paper have a vastly improved team heading into 2020 and with it comes a few more expectations as they start this year's schedule.
Before South Carolina starts Friday at 4 p.m. against Holy Cross, a look at a few bold predictions heading into the 2020 season.
Gamecocks will host a regional: The talent on this team is enough to get them into the tournament, and now it's about making sure the returners and younger guys mesh well so the Gamecocks can win enough games to put them in a position to make the field of 64.
South Carolina brought in a really solid freshman class and maybe the best collection of junior college talent in the country, which should make an immediate impact.
If the talent gels and things break right for the Gamecocks, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for South Carolina to be hosting a regional this summer.
South Carolina will finish in the top half of the SEC in on-base percentage and slugging: Last year was a struggle offensively with the Gamecocks finishing last in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage but top half of the league in slugging.
This offseason Stuart Lake took over as the team's hitting coach, blending the power-heavy offense while putting an added emphasis on getting on base. The Gamecocks look much improved at the plate through the fall and preseason and should be a vastly improved offense this season.
The offense wants to be able to put pressure on a defense with runners on base — whether that's via a hit, walk or hit by pitch — without sacrificing the ability to drive a ball into the gap for extra bases or crank one out over the fence.
You have free articles remaining.
It's a much more balanced lineup compared to last year and should show signs of improvement.
Brennan Milone will compete for SEC Freshman of the Year: This is probably the boldest of all the predictions, but Milone is one of the highest-rated prospects in the SEC this season and will be one of a handful of players vying for the award this season along with Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter, Florida's Hunter Barco and a few others.
NCAA.com has Milone as the No. 9 overall freshman in the conference and Milone's proven he can hit pitching and play a good third base. He should get plenty of reps at the hot corner this season and is a strong candidate for the All-Freshman team and, if he continues to play like he has been, vie for the Freshman of the Year award.
Three different players will have at least three saves this season: Last season six players notched saves but only one, Brett Kerry, had multiple. This year, the back end of the bullpen is a little better stocked with guys who can come in and close the door on teams.
There weren't many save opportunities last season, with the Gamecocks earning just 13 but this year there will likely be more chances and a more defined pecking order.
Daniel Lloyd, Graham Lawson and Cam Tringali are all guys who have shown the capability this offseason to have back-end-of-the-bullpen type stuff and will get their chances to do it.
Lloyd seems like the first option to close out games but Lawson's done it before while Tringali's proven he can adapt to whatever role the Gamecocks put him in from starter to middle relief to back end.
It isn't crazy to think those guys will handle the bulk of back-end duties and close out games with three of those guys picking up at least three saves. Brett Kerry and Brannon Jordan, who will both start opening weekend, could both close if the Gamecocks need them to and do it well.
The Gamecocks will have double-digit current players drafted: Entering the season, the Gamecocks have 17 draft-eligible players. There are four players in their final seasons of eligibility (Bryant Bowen, Dallas Beaver, George Callil and Lawson), 10 juniors (Noah Myers, Jeff Heinrich, Andrew Eyster, Noah Campbell, Andy Peters, Anthony Amicangelo, TJ Shook, Parker Coyne, Carmen Mlodzinski and Jordan) and three sophomores in Thomas Farr, Tringali and Kerry.
All four seniors have a chance to get drafted and should be. And of the 10 juniors, seven have been drafted before either out of high school or junior college. If the three sophomores have good seasons, it's possible they get picked up as well.
If even most of those happen, that would mean the Gamecocks have double-digit guys get drafted. Even if not all of them go pro after this season, it speaks to the talent on the roster currently.