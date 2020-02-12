CAROLINA BASEBALL: 5 bold predictions for season

This offseason Stuart Lake took over as the team's hitting coach, blending the power-heavy offense while putting an added emphasis on getting on base. The Gamecocks look much improved at the plate through the fall and preseason and should be a vastly improved offense this season.

The offense wants to be able to put pressure on a defense with runners on base — whether that's via a hit, walk or hit by pitch — without sacrificing the ability to drive a ball into the gap for extra bases or crank one out over the fence.

It's a much more balanced lineup compared to last year and should show signs of improvement.

Brennan Milone will compete for SEC Freshman of the Year: This is probably the boldest of all the predictions, but Milone is one of the highest-rated prospects in the SEC this season and will be one of a handful of players vying for the award this season along with Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter, Florida's Hunter Barco and a few others.

NCAA.com has Milone as the No. 9 overall freshman in the conference and Milone's proven he can hit pitching and play a good third base. He should get plenty of reps at the hot corner this season and is a strong candidate for the All-Freshman team and, if he continues to play like he has been, vie for the Freshman of the Year award.