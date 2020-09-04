Baseball America ranks Gamecocks' recruiting class 6th in the country

DURHAM, N.C. - South Carolina baseball's recruiting class has been ranked No. 6 in the nation by Baseball America, the publication announced this morning (Wednesday, Sept. 2).
South Carolina is one of 10 schools from the Southeastern Conference in BA's top-25 list while the conference has seven of the top 14 classes. It also is the 11th straight season the Gamecocks' recruiting class has been ranked by the publication. The 18-man recruiting class features six student-athletes (Alek Boychuk, Magdiel Cotto, Jackson Phipps, Will Sanders, Josh Shuler and Jalen Vasquez) that were in BA's Top 500 prospects for the 2020 MLB Draft and had Brandon Fields on the list before he declared that he was coming to school.
Miami (Fla.) had the top-ranked class, followed by LSU, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Florida and the Gamecocks.
Carolina is coming off a 12-4 season in 2020 that was cut short due to COVID-19.
2020 NCAA Div. I Top-25 Recruiting Rankings by Baseball America
- 1. Miami (Fla.)
- 2. LSU
- 3. Vanderbilt
- 4. Arizona
- 5. Florida
- 6. South Carolina
- 7. Stanford
- 8. Texas
- 9. Arkansas
- 10. Georgia Tech
- 11. Florida State
- 12. Georgia
- 13. TCU
- 14. Auburn
- 15. Texas Tech
- 16. Oklahoma
- 17. Mississippi State
- 18. North Carolina
- 19. Tennessee
- 20. Oklahoma State
- 21. Ole Miss
- 22. Louisville
- 23. Arizona State
- 24. Southern California
- 25. Florida International
South Carolina Recruiting Class Rankings by Baseball America
- 2020 - 6th
- 2019 - 11th
- 2018 - 21st
- 2017 -- 5th
- 2016 -- 11th
- 2015 -- 14th
- 2014 -- 5th
- 2013 -- 3rd
- 2012 -- 16th
- 2011 -- 6th
- 2010 -- 19th
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!