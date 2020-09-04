Baseball America ranks Gamecocks' recruiting class 6th in the country

South Carolina is one of 10 schools from the Southeastern Conference in BA's top-25 list while the conference has seven of the top 14 classes. It also is the 11th straight season the Gamecocks' recruiting class has been ranked by the publication. The 18-man recruiting class features six student-athletes (Alek Boychuk, Magdiel Cotto, Jackson Phipps, Will Sanders, Josh Shuler and Jalen Vasquez) that were in BA's Top 500 prospects for the 2020 MLB Draft and had Brandon Fields on the list before he declared that he was coming to school.