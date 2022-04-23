S.C. STATE: ‘Parade of Champions’ celebrates MEAC, HBCU crowns

South Carolina State held its ‘Parade of Champions’ on campus Saturday morning to celebrate the HBCU national champion football team and the 2021 MEAC champion men’s and women’s tennis teams.

The event, originally scheduled in January, was postponed once due to inclement weather, and again after some student-athletes tested positive for COVID.

It was all smiles Saturday as players, coaches and supporters traveled the parade route that concluded at the Bulldogs practice field. Fans were able to show their appreciation as the teams were introduced and brought up on stage.

The men’s and women’s tennis teams took the stage first with head coach Hardeep Judge. Both teams claimed the 2021 MEAC championship which makes 31 in the program’s history. Judge said the men’s team has already clinched the regular season title after going unbeaten in conference play.

“First of all, I want to thank everybody for coming out,” Judge said. “It means a lot to us, and the support you show us is wonderful. The guys and girls have done a wonderful job so far this season and we have the conference tournament next week. We look forward to both of these teams bringing home a championship next week.”

Members of the football team were introduced by position beginning with the defensive line. After all players were introduced, interim president Alexander Conyers had a message for the team.

“I want to thank this team,” Conyers said. “Ever since December, every time I travel the country to an HBCU event I find my way and sit next to the Jackson State president. I want to thank the coaches and the athletics director for all they have done.”

Conyers also announced who would speak at commencement May 6.

“We had President Biden as commencement speaker in December, and everyone is asking me who could we get that is bigger than the president,” Conyers said. “So, May 6 our commencement speaker will none other than legendary head coach Willie Jeffries.”

Orangeburg county council member Deloris Frazier and deputy mayor Dr. Kalu Kalu each read a proclamation before head coach Buddy Pough addressed the crowd.

“When we were down in Tallahassee last year, we got the starch beat out of us,” Pough said. “I was really concerned we would not have the opportunity to be standing here today. From that point on, this group came back. 6 a.m. every morning, they got after it, and from that point on we got better and better. By the end of the season you saw what we were able to do against Jackson State.”

With a majority of the team returning, Pough said there is no reason why this team should not be in the same position next year.

“We can’t go getting the big head,” Pough warned. “You know what happens when you start to get overconfident. I challenge these guys to look after each other. There are so many things going on in our world today, we need these men to be the leaders of our community.”

After one last thank you to the fans, the music kicked in and confetti rained down on the team as they put a bow on the 2021 season.

