S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Former Bulldog defensive back takes the portal to Grambling

Just one day after announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal, former South Carolina State defensive back Jaydon Brunson committed to play at Grambling State University.

Wednesday, Brunson posted on his Twitter he would not be continuing his career as a member of the Bulldogs. Thursday, he posted a picture featuring himself and the Grambling State logo with the caption “New Beginnings.”

“I thank SC State and its coaching staff for giving me the opportunity they have given me,” Brunson posted. “I’m thankful for every lesson the city of Orangeburg has taught me. The bonds I have made with my teammates and students will last forever.”

Brunson, originally from Blythewood, appeared in three of South Carolina State’s four games played last spring. He had 10 total tackles including five in a win over Delaware State.

In 2019, he played nine games for SC State, making 20 tackles and returning a blocked punt for a touchdowns. He also played nine games in 2018, making 12 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

He was not listed on the roster when the Bulldogs returned for their fall season.

Brunson is not the only SC State defender to enter his name into the transfer portal. Defensive lineman Antonio Anderson made his intentions known at the end of December that he would be looking for opportunities elsewhere.

In a tweet Anderson wrote: “I would like to thank the South Carolina State football coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play football at the next level, and earn my degree. I want to say it has truly been a blessing to win the Celebration Bowl with my brothers and making history.”

Anderson appeared in four games this season and recorded one tackle. He also appeared in four games during the 2020 season and had 11 tackles. In 2019, he appeared in three games and made a tackle and recovered a fumble.

Anderson said he will enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. As of Thursday he has not yet signed with another school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0