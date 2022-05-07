Runners return to Rose Festival Road Race

Runners, joggers and walkers took to the streets of Orangeburg Saturday morning in the triumphant return of the Orangeburg Festival of Roses 5K Road Race.

After a two-year absence, nearly 100 racers of all ages participated in the event to help raise money for the YMCA’s annual campaign, which provides assistance to those who want to participate in the Y’s programs or become a member.

County attorney Jerrod Anderson said he was excited to have the race back.

“It’s great to be back out here,” Anderson said. “For someone who is starved for community, this is the antidote. It just feels good to be back in the saddle. It’s normal, but a new normal.”

Anderson, who said he works out at the YMCA a few days a week, said he and his wife were happy to come out and support the community.

“Community is important to my clients, and it’s important to me,” Anderson said. “To see everyone out here means a lot. I used to be an avid runner, but now moved to low-impact exercises. The Y has a lot of beautiful programs, and a lot of that community I see there has come out for this event.”

Michael Miller, along with his wife Cheryl and daughter, decided to use Saturday’s race as a chance to get outside and move around.

“I work for the Department of Public Utilities, which is one of the sponsors for the event,” Michael Miller said. “They asked the employees to participate, so we (as a family) decided to come out and try to get a little exercise.”

“We didn’t train for the event, we’re just going to go out and walk,” Cheryl Miller said. “Any opportunity to better my health and get some exercise is always a good time. We wanted to come out and enjoy the weather.”

Ivanka Tolan finished first overall with a time of 20:49. It was Tolan’s first time running in Orangeburg, but she said she enjoyed the course.

“It was mainly flat with a few hills, it was a very scenic course,” Tolan said. “I plan to come back for sure.”

Mark Bedenbaugh finished second with a time of 21:26. He said he was happy just to be in the race after making a mistake with directions Saturday morning.

“I got lost and ended up at the YMCA in town,” Bedenbaugh said. “I was waiting in the parking lot and happened to see the streets on the course map. I got here about 13 minutes before the race started, so I didn’t have much time for a warmup. I just wanted to start out easy, get warm and see what I can do.”

Both Tolan and Bedenbaugh said it meant a lot just to have the race return this year.

“A race is like a measuring stick,” Tolan said. “You can train and train, but you have to put yourself in a race, because that is the true test of your fitness.”

Bedenbaugh is two years removed from knee surgery, but says he is trending in the right direction.

“As a runner, you have to have goals,” Bedenbaugh said. “If you don’t have races to try and set those goals, it’s hard to be motivated in your training. At (age) 59, I’m just happy to be out here beating some of these younger guys.”

13-year-old Byran Phillipsheck of Orangeburg finished third overall with a time of 23:03.

Top finishers by age group

Male Overall Winner: Mark Bedenbaugh (21:26)

Female Overall Winner: Ivanka Tolan (20:49)

Male Ages 2-18 Winner: Bryan Phillipsheck (23:03)

Female Ages 2-18 Winner: Cali Phillipsheck (25:58)

Male Ages 30-39 Winner: Daniel West (24:49)

Female Ages 30-39 Winner: Anita Arnold (28:59)

Male Ages 40-49 Winner: Hubert Mack (23:42)

Female Ages 40-49 Winner: Sudie Heyward (27:36)

Male Ages 50-59 Winner: Henry Ideozu (33:52)

Female Ages 50-59 Winner: Candace Smith (30:49)

Male Ages 60-98 Winner: Luther Kemmerlin (31:49)

Female Ages 60-98 Winner: Tiny Willis (39:02)

