The Orangeburg County Festival of Roses 5K made its return to festival weekend after having run the race a week after last year’s event.

“It means a lot to have the race back on the weekend of the festival, especially with it being the 50th anniversary,” YMCA Executive Director Demetrius Hardy said Saturday. “I consider us the unofficial kickoff to the Saturday of the Rose Festival.”

The race made its official return last year after the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to a scheduling conflict, the event was held the week after the Rose Festival activities.

“The response has been great this year,” Hardy said. “We have had a lot of walk-up registration this morning, people are excited to get back out, and the weather is great.”

The event began with a Kids Fun Run followed by the road race. Hardy said nearly 70 people had signed up to participate. Blythewood’s Hunter Jarvis won the event with a time of 15:50.

“I’m a member of the Columbia Running Club, which has races all over the Midlands, and this was the race on the circuit this week,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis, who was staying at Edisto Beach, said he woke up Saturday at 4:30 a.m. to make the drive to Orangeburg.

“Normally, the week of a race, we will drive the course to get a good feel of it,” Jarvis said. “I didn’t get the chance to do that this week, so another club member and I warmed up by jogging the course this morning to get a preview. I felt pretty prepared.”

The other club member was Jennifer Davis who was the top overall female finisher with a time of 19:40.

“I’m actually coming back from an injury, and had never been to Orangeburg,” Davis said. “I heard it was a good race and wanted to check it out.”

Davis said she has dealt with a hip injury over the last seven months, but recently had an adjustment that has allowed her to get back to running.

“We ran a race Thursday, and I won that, and today I didn’t feel any pain except what you would normally experience after a 5K,” Davis said. “Hopefully, I’m starting to come through after seven months. I liked the course, it has the potential to be a PR (personal record) course once I get back to full strength.”

The annual road race helps fund programs for the YMCA in Orangeburg. Hardy thanked everyone for their participation, and help in raising money.

“As a non-profit, the funds we raise from the race go right back into the community here in Orangeburg,” Hardy said. “We scholarship memberships for those that can’t afford the full cost, scholarship swim lessons and lifeguard training, which is a significant need in our community right now.”