Rhule: Bridgewater was 'right fit'

Newton is a free agent for the first time in his nine-year NFL career, and recently said he feels like a fish out of water.

There has been no indication where he might play this season.

Rhule called the decision to release Newton, the Panthers' No. 1 pick in the 2011 draft, a difficult one. He said he developed incredible respect for the 2015 league MVP in the brief time he spent with him this offseason.

"I have no doubt that he will play well," Rhule said of Newton. "He is a great quarterback and we have all seen the things that he has done. I just think as we move forward we thought this was the right time for us. We saw the opportunity to get Teddy and really felt like he was the right fit for us."

While the Panthers gave Bridegwater a three-year, $63 million contract, Rhule added the team wouldn't rule out drafting a quarterback.

The Panthers have the seventh overall pick in the draft.

"I don't know if that's our focus right now, a first-round quarterback, but at the end of the day if a guy drops in your lap that you think, at any position, you think can change your team. ..." Rhule said.