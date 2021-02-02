Resilient Pierre-Paul excited to be back in Super Bowl

Pierre-Paul lost an index finger in a July 4 fireworks mishap that also damaged the thumb and middle finger on his right hand in 2015 while he was still playing for the Giants.

He suffered a fractured neck in an automobile crash that sidelined him for the first six games of the 2019 season with Tampa Bay. He not only returned to play the final 10 games, but finished with 8½ sacks as the Bucs laid the foundation for an improved defense that's helped Brady reach his record 10th Super Bowl.

Pierre-Paul was asked this week about his resilience.

"I been through a lot and the things I go through, I just stick with happy thoughts. My father was blind at age of 30, 31 and me being born and he having to look after me when my mom was working. He never quit. To this day he's still happy and joyful, and happy I am in another Super Bowl," Pierre-Paul said.

"To those people who are facing something — six years ago I went through a hand injury, fireworks injury. Last year I had a broken neck," he added.

"People say you can't do it because they can't do it. But you put your mind to it, you can do whatever you want to do in life. It's easier said than done, but I never quit on anything in life. I am going to give everything I can until you can't, knowing you can't."