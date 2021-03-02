REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASEBALL

Cardinal-Newman 7

OPS 1

Cardinal Newman defeated Orangeburg Prepatory School, 7-1 Tuesday, March 2, 2021. OP's John Mack pitched 6 innings giving up 5 runs, with 4 strikeouts, two walks, and 5 hits. Forrest Sutcliffe came in for one inning of relief surrendering two runs with one hit and two strikeouts.

Offensively. for the Indians. Hayden McGoogan went one for three and Copeland Furtick went one for four.

OP resumes play at 5 p.m. Wednesday vs. Ben Lippen at Indian Field.

GOLF

OPS gets win over Dorchester

The Orangeburg Prep Indians opened the 2021 golf season with a win over Dorchester, Richard Winn and Patrick Henry academies. OP's Harris Holstein was the medalist with a 2 under 34 while teammate Matthew Zeigler had a 1 over 37. The Indians play again at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Wildwood Country Club vs Cardinal Newman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0