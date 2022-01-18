REGION SPORTS: Northside Christian 52, Orangeburg Prep 46

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Northside Christian 52, Orangeburg Prep 46

Orangeburg Prep dropped to 2-1 in region play after a 52-46 loss against Northside Christian Tuesday night.

Christian Rutland led the Indians with 12 points, five rebounds and three steals. Austin Hall had nine points, 12 rebounds and two blocks; McCullough Mims had nine points and eight rebounds; Jay Plummer had seven points; Prusher Bair had four points, four rebounds and a block; Harris Holstein had three points and Cade Wiles had two points.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Thomas Sumter Friday.

North (G) 49, Blackville-Hilda 31

North improved to 4-2 (3-2 in region) with a 49-31 win over Blackville-Hilda Tuesday night.

Zoe Hawkins led the Lady Eagles with 20 points and 11 rebounds along with four blocks and three steals. Keyosha Hammond had 17 points, Calveonna Charley had 11 points and Tracy Garrick had one point. Angiona hook and Alayshia Mack each had two rebounds while Amiyah Robinson had one rebound.

North travels to face Denmark-Olar Friday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 49, Northside Christian 17

Ryn Grubbs had 14 points to lead Orangeburg Prep to a 49-17 victory over Northside Christian Tuesday.

Campbell Delaney added 10 points and five steals. Anna Beth Lambrecht had seven points, Emma Fogle had six points, Laine Grubbs had five points and seven rebounds, Katherine Lambrecht had three points and seven steals, Cate Fogle had two points and six steals and Ashby Garrick had two points.

Orangeburg Prep will host Thomas Sumter on Friday.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep 52, Northside Christian 32

Orangeburg Prep improved to 3-0 in region play with 52-32 win over Northside Christian Tuesday.

Avery Ravenell led the JV Indians with 13 points and four assists. T Riley had 11 points and nine rebounds; Brayden Gramling had 11 points, four rebounds and three steals; Walt Mims had eight points, five rebounds and three assists; Jody Gillam had seven points and Kush Patel had two points.

The JV Indians will be at home Friday against Thomas Sumter.

SCSU's Gwynn named MEAC Player of the Week

Nicole Gwynn earned co-Player of the Week honors from the MEAC after finishing with a career-high 26 points in a win over North Carolina Central. She also added six rebounds and two assists.

She was also named Rookie of the Week for the performance.

The Lady Bulldogs are back in action Saturday at Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Claflin's Scott named Rookie of the Week

Claflin women's basketball player Lauren Scott earned Rookie of the Week honors from the CIAA Monday.

Scott scored 10 points and had three rebounds in a win over Lincoln (Pa.) and added a game-high 13 points and four rebounds in a win over Livingstone.

The Lady Panthers are back in action Wednesday at Winston-Salem State.

Claflin's Morgan named top Field Athlete

Claflin sprinter Jocolbi Morgan was named the CIAA Field Athlete of the Week after placing sixth overall in the men's long jump at the USC Opener.

Morgan's jump of 6.99 meters was the best of any Division II athlete at the event. He also finished 23rd in Men's 60 meter dash with a time of 7.15.

