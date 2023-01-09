REGION SPORTS: Lady Bulldogs have second game postponed

COVID postpones Lady Bulldogs again

South Carolina State's scheduled MEAC game against Morgan State to be held in Baltimore has been postponed due to COVID. The Lady Bulldogs had their MEAC opener against Coppin State postponed Saturday. South Carolina is scheduled to face North Carolina Central Saturday.

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 84, Lake Marion 41

Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys varsity basketball defeated Lake Marion 84-41 with 13 different Bruins scoring a point in the win.

O-W was led by Horaces Jacques who scored 28 points and had four steals. Maurion Gordon had eight points and seven rebounds while Jason Booker added eight points and three rebounds.

The Bruins will open region play Tuesday night at home against Gilbert.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Keenan 35, Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 33

Orangeburg-Wilkinson JV boys basketball fell to Keenan 35-33.

Jordan McGahee led the JV Bruins with eight points while Jayden Skinner added six points.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 49, Lake Marion 15

Orangeburg-Wilkinson JV boys basketball defeated Lake Marion 49-15.

Jordan Robins led the JV Bruins with eight points while Javon Williams, Jordan McGahee and Eyrell Mintz each had six points.