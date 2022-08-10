REGION SPORTS: B-E to host football jamboree

Red Raiders to host football jamboree

Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School will be hosting the Leon Maxwell Jamboree Friday, Aug. 12 beginning at 6 p.m.

The jamboree, sponsored by The Works Physical Therapy, will feature T&D Region teams Orangeburg Prep, Blackville-Hilda, Calhoun County, Denmark-Olar and host Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

“The Works PT is passionate about providing exceptional care to our young athletes and their families,” Marlene Workman said about sponsoring the event. “We appreciate the warm welcome and support given by the community since we opened in 2020, and we look forward to supporting area events in the future.”

Schedule of games features: Orangeburg Prep vs. Blackville Hilda (6 p.m.), Calhoun County vs. Wade Hampton (H) (6:45 p.m.), Barnwell vs. Denmark-Olar (7:30 p.m.) and Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. Williston-Elko (8:15 p.m.)

Tickets for the event are $10 and will be sold at the gate.

O-W invites community to meet football team

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will hold a “Meet the Bruins” event Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at Bruins Stadium on the campus of the high school.

The event will give the community a chance to meet the players and coaches for this year’s team along with the cheerleaders and former Orangeburg-Wilkinson players.

There will be a kick and pass contest along with food trucks.