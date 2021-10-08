Red Raiders clinch region championship

BAMBERG — Two unbeaten teams met at Leon Maxwell Stadium on Friday night, as one overcame numerous penalties early and dominated play late to wrap up another region title.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (7-0) held just a 14-7 lead over Branchville (3-1) at the half but pulled away to take a 40-7 win and the Region 6-A championship.

“First half, our kids played hard, we had some adversity there and things weren’t going our way,” Red Raiders head coach Robert Williams said. “But we came out in the second half, caught a few breaks and everything worked out for us.

“We’ve got some good running backs, our offensive line has been doing a good job, and we just decided to try to wear on them and wear them down in the second half. Just like any season, you can look good one week and another week you see things that you know have to get better. Overall, I think we are getting better each week, in every phase of the game.”

The Yellow Jackets opened the scoring by driving 67 yards in 10 plays on the first possession of the game. Senior quarterback Ronnie Nester found senior tight end Kadden Irick over the middle between two defenders for a 25-yard scoring strike on third down. Senior Clancy Welch added the PAT for a 7-0 advantage with 8:53 left in the first quarter.