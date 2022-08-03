LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who entertained and informed Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years. Scully, the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, died Tuesday night at 94.

___

"He was the best there ever was. Just when you think about the Dodgers, there's a lot of history here and a lot of people that have come through. It's just a storied franchise all the way around. But it almost starts with Vin, honestly. When you think about Vin, he's right there with Jackie (Robinson). Obviously, it's a different thing. But just as far as the history of our organization, Vin's been though it all. Just such a special man. I'm grateful and thankful I got to know him as well as I did." — Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers pitcher.

___

"He obviously lived a tremendous life. He impacted so many, myself included. I feel honored to be able to have called him a friend. I think there's endless amounts of people who consider him family and part of their families. This is a guy who was not only the voice of Dodger baseball, but baseball in general. He was into so many homes. It's a legacy of longevity, it's class, and I used the phrase earlier -- he was a gentleman. — Dave Roberts, Dodgers manager.

___

"He meant so much to so many and there will never be another like him. Rarely do your childhood heroes exceed your expectations when you get to know them and yet somehow, Vinny did. May he forever rest in peace." — Josh Rawitch, president of National Baseball Hall of Fame, via Twitter.

___

"I will never know anyone as kind, as gracious, as talented as Vin. Twitter isn't big enough for all the memories, stories, instances of a person who was the best at what he did behind a microphone and who was even a better person than he was a broadcaster. Rest easy my friend." — Ned Colletti, former Dodgers general manager, via Twitter.

"The greatest broadcaster of baseball and other sports is gone. I lost the architect of my professional life, a dear friend: Vin Scully. I now find myself on the most difficult task to articulate my thoughts and I can only say peace in his grave, we will see each other soon." — Jaime Jarrín, Hall of Fame broadcaster and Spanish voice of the Dodgers.

___

"His last home game at Dodger Stadium. You know, I got lucky in the moment, walk-off homer to clinch the division. And then afterward, we're all celebrating and they're showing moments now, where we all just turned our attention to Vin and his wife, Sandra. It was a pretty cool moment." — Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson, whose walk-off homer ended Scully's final home game in 2016.