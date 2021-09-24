Raiders' power trumps Clarendon Hall 38-6

In what Holly Hill Academy head coach Michael Nelson called "the game of his life," Tyler Wright rushed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns and held Clarendon Hall's Kylic Horton (a verbal commit to USC) to just two catches in the Raiders 38-6 win over the Saints.

"(Tyler) lined up on Horton every defensive snap, and never came off the field," Nelson said. "He took the first play 60 yards for a touchdown."

Nelson said Holly Hill's advantage in the trenches helped them get the victory Friday.

"We controlled the line of scrimmage," Nelson said. "We rushed for over 300 yards on offense and played a bend, but don't break style on defense. We were able to get up early, but our told our kids to not get complacent."

Marion Breland returned to the lineup for the first time this season and rushed for 150 yards for the Raiders.

Defensively, Perrin Breland led the way with three interceptions.

Branchville 50, Bethune-Bowman 6

Philijuan Saldano had 176 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns to lead Branchville past Bethune-Bowman Friday night.