 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raiders' power trumps Clarendon Hall 38-6
0 comments
alert

Raiders' power trumps Clarendon Hall 38-6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In what Holly Hill Academy head coach Michael Nelson called "the game of his life," Tyler Wright rushed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns and held Clarendon Hall's Kylic Horton (a verbal commit to USC) to just two catches in the Raiders 38-6 win over the Saints.

"(Tyler) lined up on Horton every defensive snap, and never came off the field," Nelson said. "He took the first play 60 yards for a touchdown."

Nelson said Holly Hill's advantage in the trenches helped them get the victory Friday.

"We controlled the line of scrimmage," Nelson said. "We rushed for over 300 yards on offense and played a bend, but don't break style on defense. We were able to get up early, but our told our kids to not get complacent."

Marion Breland returned to the lineup for the first time this season and rushed for 150 yards for the Raiders.

Defensively, Perrin Breland led the way with three interceptions.

Branchville 50, Bethune-Bowman 6

Philijuan Saldano  had 176 yards rushing  and 2 touchdowns to lead Branchville past Bethune-Bowman Friday night.

Bubba Lytle, Kadden Irick, Xy'Quarius Nimmons, & Ronnie Nester each added rushing touchdowns. Nester was 8-of-14 for 128 yards passing while Xy'Quarius Nimmons caught three passes for 51 yards and Jakiem Ellis added two catches for 24 yards.

Connor Carleton had 16 tackles 2 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and 2 sacks. Irick and Lytle both had 10 tackles each while Ellis had an interception that was returned 70 yards.

Dorchester Academy 42, Christian Academy 2

Harden Hartzog caught two touchdown passes to lead Dorchester Academy to a 42-2 victory over Christian Academy.

Wayland Gruber added a touchdown catch and also scored a touchdown on defense. Connor Hartzog had a rushing touchdown and Hunter Hartzog returned an interception for a touchdown.

Dylan Price and Caleb Thompson and helped keep Christian Academy's offense off the scoreboard.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7, Woodland 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson shut out Woodland to improve to 2-3 Friday night. 

"The defense played well tonight," O-W head coach Kevin Crosby said after the game. "We'll have to continue to play well because we're facing another strong offense in Gilbert next week."

Jordan Perry scored the lone touchdown after catching a 15-yard pass from quarterback Anthony Mack.

The Bruins open region play at Gilbert next Friday.

Edisto 44, Northside Christian Academy 20

Jaden Johnson led the Cougars with two rushing touchdowns, and Edisto's defense forced three turnovers in a win over Northside Christian Academy Friday.

Johnathan Clark and Troy Guest each added rushing touchdowns and LaTron Moorer returned a kickoff 72 yards for a score.

Defensively, Tyler Robinson and Moe Seaton each had seven tackles to lead the Cougars. Deshondre Jefferson had an interception while John Nelson added a fumble recovery. Wesley Hallman recovered a fumble and had a sack.

Carter Files kicked five extra points and connected on a 30-yard field goalf.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42, Allendale-Fairfax 0 

The Red Raiders improved to 5-0 and 3-0 in region play with a 42-0 win over Allendale-Fairfax Friday.

Gage Boykin threw touchdown passes of 20 yards and 29 yards to Jamie Downing, and added a six-yard rushing touchdown to lead Bamberg-Ehrhardt's offense. Running back Nick Folk had a rushing touchdown after missing last week's game with an ankle injury.

Defensively, Downing caused a fumble that was scooped up by Jerome Simmons for an eight-yard touchdown. 

James McIntosh was a perfect 6-of-6 on extra points in the victory.

Calhoun Academy 33, The King's Academy 6

Calhoun Academy clinched a playoff spot with a 33-6 victory over The King's Academy Friday night.

Andrew Tucker rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cavaliers. Matt Layton added 149 yards rushing and returned a punt 72 yards for a score. Kade Strickland also had a touchdown run.

Defensively, Hunter Summers led the way with nine tackles and a sack. Layton and Cale Quattlebaum each had seven tackles. Lane Noe had five tackles and two sacks, Tucker added four tackles and a sack, Adam Lowder had three tackles and a sace and Mac Felder recovered a fumble.

Lake Marion 14, Cross

Hamari Cuyler and Zay Washington each had a rushing touchdown and Diandre Montgomery added 4 sacks and interception in Lake Marion's 14-12 win over Cross Friday.

Florence Christian 36, Orangeburg Prep 30

Denmark-Olar 58, Calhoun County 42

Andrew Jackson Academy 58, Charleston Collegiate 6

Ridge Spring-Monetta 30, Blackville-Hilda 22

Williston-Elko 20, H-K-T/North 14

Orangeburg Christian Academy cancelled

Correction

A Friday story incorrectly identified Holly Hill Academy’s Tyler Wright. The story has been corrected at TheTandD.com. We apologize.

State Scores

A.C. Flora 50, Chapin 28

Abbeville 45, Belton-Honea Path 21

Andrew Jackson Academy 58, Charleston Collegiate 6

Augusta Christian, Ga. 48, First Baptist 6

Baptist Hill 30, Whale Branch 25

Barnwell 41, Midland Valley 27

Batesburg-Leesville 33, Dreher 18

C.A. Johnson 38, Great Falls 20

Camden 11, Lake City 6

Cane Bay 6, Ashley Ridge 3

Cardinal Newman 27, Wilson Hall 21

Chester 48, W.J. Keenan 34

Christ Church Episcopal 33, Heathwood Hall 14

Clinton 41, Newberry 20

D.W. Daniel 57, Emerald 7

Dillon 33, Aynor 14

Dillon Christian 27, Carolina Academy 0

Dorman 42, Ridge View 20

Dutch Fork 42, Spartanburg 13

Easley 51, Woodmont 33

Edisto 44, Northside Christian 20

Estill 28, Columbia 0

Fort Dorchester 31, Myrtle Beach 27

Fox Creek 48, Eau Claire 0

Gaffney 38, Gray Collegiate Academy 35

Gilbert 49, Wagener-Salley 6

Green Sea Floyds 42, Carvers Bay 28

Greenville 31, Southside 0

Greer 35, Woodruff 19

Hammond 42, Laurence Manning Academy 0

Hanahan 35, Porter-Gaud 14

Hartsville 33, West Florence 13

Hillcrest 48, Wren 35

Hilton Head Christian Academy 49, Colleton Prep 7

Hilton Head Prep 22, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 14

Indian Land 23, Andrew Jackson 6

J.L. Mann 55, Wade Hampton (G) 7

James Island 26, North Charleston 6

Lake View 26, Johnsonville 0

Lancaster 28, White Knoll 21, OT

Landrum 69, Broome 7

Laurens 27, North Augusta 17

Lexington 27, Irmo 24

Loris 27, Socastee 24

Lower Richland 28, Fairfield Central 0

Mauldin 58, Boiling Springs 7

May River 24, Blythewood 14

Monroe Parkwood, N.C. 50, Buford 21

Northwestern 35, River Bluff 21

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7, Woodland 0

Palmetto 33, Pendleton 6

Patrick Henry Academy 48, Conway Christian School 0

Pee Dee Academy 42, Robert E. Lee Academy 8

Rabun County, Ga. 70, Pickens 14

Richard Winn Academy 32, Palmetto Christian Academy 20

Riverside 37, Blue Ridge 0

Rock Hill 23, Clover 20

Seneca 54, West Oak 0

South Aiken 42, Swansea 8

South Florence 23, North Myrtle Beach 17

Spring Valley 14, South Pointe 7

St. John's Christian Academy 27, Greenwood Christian 6

St. Joseph 56, Spartanburg Christian 0

Summerville 20, Goose Creek 13

Summerville Faith Christian 44, Newberry Academy 8

T.L. Hanna 45, Westside 14

Thomas Heyward Academy 24, Beaufort Academy 0

Timberland 32, Chesnee 19

Walhalla 38, Crescent 33

West Ashley 27, Stratford 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eau Claire vs. W.J. Keenan, ccd.

Lower Richland vs. Airport, ccd.

Mid-Carolina vs. Saluda, ccd.

Ridge View vs. Carolina Forest, ccd.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News