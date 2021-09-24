Raiders' power trumps Clarendon Hall 38-6

In what Holly Hill Academy head coach Michael Nelson called "the game of his life," Tyler Wright rushed for over 200 yards and three touchdowns and held Clarendon Hall's Kylic Horton (a verbal commit to USC) to just two catches in the Raiders 38-6 win over the Saints.
"(Tyler) lined up on Horton every defensive snap, and never came off the field," Nelson said. "He took the first play 60 yards for a touchdown."
Nelson said Holly Hill's advantage in the trenches helped them get the victory Friday.
"We controlled the line of scrimmage," Nelson said. "We rushed for over 300 yards on offense and played a bend, but don't break style on defense. We were able to get up early, but our told our kids to not get complacent."
Marion Breland returned to the lineup for the first time this season and rushed for 150 yards for the Raiders.
Defensively, Perrin Breland led the way with three interceptions.
Branchville 50, Bethune-Bowman 6
Philijuan Saldano had 176 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns to lead Branchville past Bethune-Bowman Friday night.
Bubba Lytle, Kadden Irick, Xy'Quarius Nimmons, & Ronnie Nester each added rushing touchdowns. Nester was 8-of-14 for 128 yards passing while Xy'Quarius Nimmons caught three passes for 51 yards and Jakiem Ellis added two catches for 24 yards.
Connor Carleton had 16 tackles 2 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and 2 sacks. Irick and Lytle both had 10 tackles each while Ellis had an interception that was returned 70 yards.
Dorchester Academy 42, Christian Academy 2
Harden Hartzog caught two touchdown passes to lead Dorchester Academy to a 42-2 victory over Christian Academy.
Wayland Gruber added a touchdown catch and also scored a touchdown on defense. Connor Hartzog had a rushing touchdown and Hunter Hartzog returned an interception for a touchdown.
Dylan Price and Caleb Thompson and helped keep Christian Academy's offense off the scoreboard.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7, Woodland 0
Orangeburg-Wilkinson shut out Woodland to improve to 2-3 Friday night.
"The defense played well tonight," O-W head coach Kevin Crosby said after the game. "We'll have to continue to play well because we're facing another strong offense in Gilbert next week."
Jordan Perry scored the lone touchdown after catching a 15-yard pass from quarterback Anthony Mack.
The Bruins open region play at Gilbert next Friday.
Edisto 44, Northside Christian Academy 20
Jaden Johnson led the Cougars with two rushing touchdowns, and Edisto's defense forced three turnovers in a win over Northside Christian Academy Friday.
Johnathan Clark and Troy Guest each added rushing touchdowns and LaTron Moorer returned a kickoff 72 yards for a score.
Defensively, Tyler Robinson and Moe Seaton each had seven tackles to lead the Cougars. Deshondre Jefferson had an interception while John Nelson added a fumble recovery. Wesley Hallman recovered a fumble and had a sack.
Carter Files kicked five extra points and connected on a 30-yard field goalf.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42, Allendale-Fairfax 0
The Red Raiders improved to 5-0 and 3-0 in region play with a 42-0 win over Allendale-Fairfax Friday.
Gage Boykin threw touchdown passes of 20 yards and 29 yards to Jamie Downing, and added a six-yard rushing touchdown to lead Bamberg-Ehrhardt's offense. Running back Nick Folk had a rushing touchdown after missing last week's game with an ankle injury.
Defensively, Downing caused a fumble that was scooped up by Jerome Simmons for an eight-yard touchdown.
James McIntosh was a perfect 6-of-6 on extra points in the victory.
Calhoun Academy 33, The King's Academy 6
Calhoun Academy clinched a playoff spot with a 33-6 victory over The King's Academy Friday night.
Andrew Tucker rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cavaliers. Matt Layton added 149 yards rushing and returned a punt 72 yards for a score. Kade Strickland also had a touchdown run.
Defensively, Hunter Summers led the way with nine tackles and a sack. Layton and Cale Quattlebaum each had seven tackles. Lane Noe had five tackles and two sacks, Tucker added four tackles and a sack, Adam Lowder had three tackles and a sace and Mac Felder recovered a fumble.
Lake Marion 14, Cross
Hamari Cuyler and Zay Washington each had a rushing touchdown and Diandre Montgomery added 4 sacks and interception in Lake Marion's 14-12 win over Cross Friday.
Florence Christian 36, Orangeburg Prep 30
Denmark-Olar 58, Calhoun County 42
Andrew Jackson Academy 58, Charleston Collegiate 6
Ridge Spring-Monetta 30, Blackville-Hilda 22
Williston-Elko 20, H-K-T/North 14
Orangeburg Christian Academy cancelled
