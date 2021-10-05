Rahm getting to enjoy success back home after long absence

MADRID — Jon Rahm has quickly realized things have changed for him in Spain.

His U.S. Open triumph and rise to No. 1 golfer in the world has turned him into a star transcending sports in the country, on the same level as the likes of Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol and Fernando Alonso.

It didn't take long for Rahm to start noticing it.

"It took 30 seconds from the time I arrived at the hotel and went for a walk before someone recognized me," said Rahm, who this weekend will try to defend his Spanish Open title.

He is making his first visit to Spain in nearly two years, and finally seeing up close the impact of his sporting deeds.

"It's hard to realize it when you are not living here," he said on Tuesday. "My parents tell me about it, my friends tell me about it, but you don't really get it until you can see it for yourself."

Rahm in June won his first major title at the U.S. Open, where no other Spaniard had won. He was second to Patrick Cantlay in the U.S. PGA Tour's FedEx Cup and still has a chance to win the European Tour's Race to Dubai.