Quick turnaround has Lady Vikings in the final

After nearly going winless in his first season, Denmark-Olar head coach Terence Jones has the Lady Vikings playing for their first-ever state championship Friday.

“It’s a blessing that Denmark-Olar gave the opportunity to come here and coach,” Jones said Tuesday. “This is my first time being a head coach on the high school level, and I’m thankful that the school took a chance on me.”

Jones took over the program prior to the 2018-19 season. The Lady Vikings finished the year with a 1-19 record.

“It was stressful early on,” Denmark-Olar junior Aijalon Wroten said of that first season. “But I trusted that Coach Jones would lead us to where we needed to be, he’s developed us into the players that we are now. He’s an amazing man.”

That next season, the Lady Vikings improved to 17-7 and finished second in the region. They advanced to the third round of the Class A state playoffs before falling the High Point.

“It’s all about hard work and dedication,” Denmark-Olar junior Dy’Neka Roberts said. “We come to the gym every day, and we grind. There’s no stop in Coach Jones, he kept pushing us. He could have given up on us after that first season, but now we have a chance at state.”

Last season, Denmark-Olar captured a region championship and advanced to face High Point in the second round of a Covid-abbreviated playoff schedule. A one-point loss has fueled the Lady Vikings all season.

This year, after winning a second-consecutive region championship the Lady Vikings finally slayed the High Point beast to become the Class A Upper State champions.

“I didn’t expect to turn the program around this quickly,” Jones said. “After the 1-19 season, I was just hoping (Denmark-Olar) would keep me here to help develop the girls a little bit. I had some success at other school and in AAU, I just wanted to keep working and the success came with it.”

After losing 19 games his first season, Jones has lost just 12 games over the last three years. Jones said he learns by watching other coaches around the state that he considers mentors.

“Josh Staley, Willie Thomas, Zam Fredrick, I try to steal some of the things that they do, and add what I know,” Jones said.

Jones posted a tweet Wednesday saying how each of those coaches have been a big factor to his early coaching success.

“Crazy to think that all of them are coaching in the state championship game this weekend. Much love and respect to these legends,” Jones tweeted.

Now, Jones and the Lady Vikings will look to make history Friday by becoming the first Denmark-Olar girls basketball team to raise the state championship trophy. They will face defending Class A champion Military Magnet.

The Lady Eagles (26-4) feature a balanced scoring attack with five players averaging at least eight points per game. Sabri Mitchell leads the team with 11.2 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game.

“Military Magnet is a good team,” Jones said. “This is their third consecutive trip to the state finals. We have to protect the ball and attack defensively, try to wear them down. The girls are still focused on the ultimate goal of winning the state title.”

Roberts is averaging a double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds) to lead the Lady Vikings.

“Military Magnet is fast, and they play good defense,” Roberts said after watching the Lady Eagles on film. “Their offense is amazing. I do have some nerves, but I’m ready to play.”

Denmark-Olar and Military Magnet are scheduled to tip off at noon Friday at USC-Aiken.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0