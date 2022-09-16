PREP VOLLEYBALL: O-W drops first region match

Orangeburg-Wilkinson volleyball dropped its first region match of the season Thursday 3-1 (25-23, 10-25, 12-25, 22-25) at Gilbert.

Following the match, O-W head coach Denolis Wright commented on the number of penalties against her team in relation to the home team.

“We’ve played 17 games this season, and tonight we had more calls go against us than in all those other games combined,” Wright said.

Things began to get heated in the third set when an Orangeburg-Wilkinson player and coach were each issued a yellow card. The Bruinettes would go on to lose the third set, but seemed re-energized going into the fourth set.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson was able to keep it close, but Gilbert pulled away late to win the fourth set and the match 3-1.

“The kids have to learn to play through (the bad calls),” Wright said. “Unfortunately, I expect it to keep happening wherever we play.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson opened the match with a 25-23 in the first set. Neither team was able to get more than a three point lead.

“(After the first set) I wanted them to keep up the same intensity,” Wright said. “But they called some things early, and it took our team out of its rhythm.

Leading 8-6, Gilbert would go on a 17-4 run to take the second set. The Lady Indians opened the third set with an 8-0 run, winning it by double digits.

The fourth set was much like the first, with neither team being able to make a long run.

Gilbert now leads Region V by a game over the Bruinettes, but the Lady Indians are scheduled to play in Orangeburg Tuesday, Oct. 4. The two teams have split the regular season matches each of the last two seasons, but Gilbert has won the tie-breaker both years.