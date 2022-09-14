PREP VOLLEYBALL: B-E, Branchville fighting for region

Bamberg-Ehrhardt volleyball has played for the Class A state championship each of the past two seasons, but head coach Deanna Merchant is still searching for that region championship.

The Lady Red Raiders have finished behind Branchville in the region standings despite winning back-to-back Lower State championships. Merchant knows that if B-E wants to make a third straight trip to the finals, they will once again have to go through the Lady Yellow Jackets.

“Our first goal is a region championship,” Merchant said. “The playoffs may look a little different this year (due to realignment) but our biggest obstacle is Branchville.”

Merchant’s team looks is different this year after the Lady Red Raiders graduated five seniors.

“We have some returners, but the dynamic of this team will look different,” Merchant said. “Our captains (Mikayla Hallman, Gracen Zeigler and Sophie Jeffcoat) have really stepped up and been leaders on the court.”

The Red Raiders will host Branchville on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Due to realignment, Region VII-A features eight teams. Teams do not have the customary home-and-home series but rather play two matches at the host school. While most matches are normally best 3-of-5, these region matches are best 2-of-3.

While Branchville is the defending region champion, the Lady Yellow Jackets have not advanced to the state championship game since 2019 when they defeated High Point in the Class A final.

“We brought back nearly all our starters from last year,” Nester said. “We also introduced some younger players from the B-Team and JV. We feel like we have a good mixture of veterans and youth.”

Branchville is led by its captains, Brianna Wiles, Riley Shuler, Mary Grace Vallentine and Emily Heape. Wiles was named to the Class A All-State team last season.

“We’re hungry,” Nester said. “It’s been a while since we’ve been to a state championship. This group has worked hard in the weight room, went to camp over the summer and doing the things that we need them to do. The season is a long process, and we want to take those incremental steps (to the postseason).”

Branchville is scheduled to face Whale Branch Thursday before its meeting with Bamberg-Ehrhardt next week.