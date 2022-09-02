PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Barwell blasts B-E in battle of unbeatens

In a battle of ranked teams, Barnwell's Tyler Smith rushed for over 180 yards as the War Horses defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt 35-7 Friday.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt entered the game ranked No. 1 in Class A in the latest SC High School Media Poll. Barnwell was ranked No. 4 in Class AA.

B-E opened the game with a fumble which was recovered by Barnwell at the Red Raiders 25 yard line. The War Horses needed just four plays to take a 7-0 lead as Cameron Austin completed a 10 yard touchdown pass to Jaquan Peeples.

In the second quarter, Barnwell blocked a punt that rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety giving the War Horses a 9-0 lead.

Barnwell's offense moved the ball in the first half, but Bamberg-Ehrhardt's defense was able to come up with three turnovers to keep the War Horses out of the end zone. Trey Hinton and Isaiah Johnson each had interceptions while Jamari Harper recovered a fumble.

Smith took over in the second half rushing for two touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass to Clay Pender.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt was able to score with just under two second remaining in the game when quarterback Chanston Crosby completed a touchdown pass to Marcus Cann.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt falls to 2-1 on the season and has its 18-game regular season winning streak snapped. B-E's last regular season loss came in 2019 to Barnwell.

The Red Raiders travel to face Blackville-Hilda next Friday.

Edisto 16, Columbia 0

Down four starters on defense, the Cougars held Columbia High scoreless in a 16-0 win Friday night.

Edisto was led by Terrell Thomas who had nine tackles and two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown.

Moe Seaton finished the game with eight tackles and three tackles for loss.

Edisto's offense was paced by Omarion Holman who finished with 123 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Edisto (2-1) will travel to face Estill next Friday.

Northside Christian 41, Orangeburg Prep 36

OPS quarterback Luis Fernandez threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 81 yards in the Indians 41-36 loss to Northside Christian Friday.

Jay Plummer rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass for the Indians. Austin Hall led Orangeburg Prep with three catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. T. Riley and Jody Gilliam each added a receiving touchdown.

Orangeburg Prep (0-2) will travel to face Florence Christian next Friday.

St. John's Christian 14, Calhoun Academy 8

Andrew Tucker finished with 79 yards rushing and a touchdown in Calhoun Academy's 14-8 loss to St. John's Christian Friday.

Connor Hayes completed 11-of-20 passes for 81 yards.

Defensively, Mason Polin led the Cavaliers with eight tackles while Cameron Crosby added six tackles. CA's defense also posted a safety in the loss.

Calhoun Academy (2-1) will travel to face Patrick Henry next Friday.

Calhoun County 32, Battery Creek 23

South Florence 35, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 8

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 30, Bethune-Bowman 22

Denmark-Olar 47, St. John's 7

Lake Marion 35, Wagener-Salley 14

Colleton Prep 53, Branchville 22

Dorchester Academy 42, Conway Christian 20

THURSDAY

Harvest Christian 56, Orangeburg Christian 8

Harvest Christian Academy picked up its first-ever win 56-8 over Orangeburg Christian Academy Thursday night in West Columbia.

Hayden McClung led the Hawks with 182 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He also completed 12-of-17 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown. He added another touchdown on a punt return

Cayden Harris had 122 yards receiving for HCA while Bennie Ulmer finished with 43 yards receiving and a touchdown. Brad Hightower rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Defensively, McClung led Harvest Christian with 13 tackles, an interception and a sack. The defense also recovered a fumble for a touchdown.