PREP FOOTBALL: Red Raiders, Vikings renew rivalry

Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Denmark-Olar renew their rivalry on the football field Friday night at Leon Maxwell Stadium in Bamberg.

The schools are seven miles apart, but have not played each other since the 2015 season when B-E defeated the Vikings 40-6. The Red Raiders currently have a nine-game winning streak over their county rival.

“It’s probably one of the biggest games we’re going to have all year,” Denmark-Olar senior quarterback Keithan Washington said prior to the season. “It’s means a lot to me. I’ve wanted to play against them since I was a freshman.”

Denmark-Olar’s last win against B-E came in its 2002 season opener. The Vikings defeated the Red Raiders 16-11 to claim the ‘county championship.’

“It’s a rivalry game for us,” D-O head coach Jarvis Littlejohn said. “We feel we’re just as talented, and I expect it to be a really good game.”

The Vikings were scheduled to open the season last week against First Baptist in Summerville, but inclement weather forced a cancellation. Friday will be the first time Denmark-Olar is taking the field.

The Red Raiders opened the season last week with a 34-0 win over Edisto. Bamberg-Ehrhardt rolled up over 400 yards of total offense led by running back Omarion Buckmon who rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt head coach Corey Crosby said he’s treating this week like any other game.

“Every game we play is a big game for us, we base our schedule that way,” Crosby said. “We told our kids that this week’s game is just like last week, we have to stay focused and continue getting better.”

He said Denmark-Olar is an athletic team, and singled out Washington as one of the Vikings top playmakers.

“They have a really good quarterback, we kind of know him,” Crosby said. “They have great receivers and return a good running back. We know they will be physical on defense.”

That Denmark-Olar defense will be led by Corey’s brother, Kevin Crosby who took over as the Viking’s defensive coordinator this season. Kevin Crosby led Bamberg-Ehrhardt from 2008 to 2017 winning five region championships and making three state championship appearances.

“He has a typical scheme that we had at Bamberg-Ehrhardt,” Corey Crosby said. “It’s like looking yourself in the mirror. We tried to change some things up, but defensively he took much of the same to O-W and had success and now at Denmark-Olar.”

This year, a third Crosby will be part of the county rivalry as Corey’s son Chanston is the starting quarterback for the Red Raiders. He talked about going up against a defense coached by his uncle.

“I feel like I know everything about him,” Chanston said with a smile. “My dad has told me a lot about him. I’m going to go out and do what coaches say. I feel like we have to stay disciplined and be more physical. We have the keys to win we just have to go out and play our game.”

Bamberg-Ehrhardt is currently ranked second in Class A in the latest SC Prep Football Media Poll.

“They have one of the best defenses in the state,” Washington said. “I’m just looking forward to finally playing the game. I’m confident. It’s going to be a good one.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.