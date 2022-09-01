PREP FOOTBALL: Red Raiders face Barnwell in battle of ranked teams

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Barnwell

It’s a battle of ranked teams as Bamberg-Ehrhardt enters as the No. 1 team in Class A while Barnwell is ranked fourth in the latest Class 2A poll. Omarion Buckmon and Nick Folk led the Red Raiders to a 36-20 victory over county rival Denmark-Olar a week ago. The pair combined to rush for 274 yards and four touchdowns. Barnwell is 2-0 after a 55-7 victory over Blackville-Hilda last week. The Warhorses are led by running back Tyler Smith, who is averaging over 200 yards a game rushing and has eight touchdowns.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Bethune-Bowman

The Trojans snapped a nine-game winless streak with a 22-12 victory over Eau Claire last week. Bethune-Bowman head coach Cody McNeal is still looking for his first win with the Mohawks after a 55-14 loss to Woodland last week. Quarterback Derrick Simons threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Branchville at Colleton Prep

Branchville had the week off after opening the season with a 32-12 loss to Dorchester Academy. The Yellow Jackets travel to face another SCISA team in Colleton Prep. Philijuan Saldano led Branchville with two rushing touchdowns against the Raiders.

Battery Creek at Calhoun County

Calhoun County fell out of the Class A Top 10 after a 28-22 loss to Lake Marion last week. The Saints will look to rebound against Class 3-A Battery Creek Friday. The Dolphins improved to 1-1 with a win over Ridgeland-Hardeeville.

St. John’s at Denmark-Olar

The Vikings grabbed a 20-15 halftime lead against county rival Bamberg-Ehrhardt, but were held scoreless in the second half in a 36-20 loss to the Red Raiders. Chris Sanders rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings while Brushaurd Young caught five passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. St. John’s enters the game 0-2 after a loss last week to Baptist Hill. The Islanders have been outscored 95-8 in their two losses.

Columbia at Edisto

Edisto won a defensive battle 12-6 last week against Williston-Elko. Both teams were scoreless entering the final quarter, but Dylan Williams rushed for a touchdown and Quamar Felder returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown. Linebacker Moe Seaton led the Cougars with 13 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Columbia enters the game 0-2 after a 15-12 loss to Pelion last week.

Lake Marion at Wagener-Salley

The Gators rallied to score 28-unanswered points Friday in a 28-22 victory over Calhoun County Friday night. Navian Hilliard led Lake Marion with two passing touchdowns while Zavion Washington rushing for 142 yards and a touchdown. Deiquan Montgomery led the Gators with eight tackles and a sack while Jaylin Davis added six tackles including a tackle for loss. After an opening season win over Allendale-Fairfax, Wagener-Salley fell to Lewisville 50-24 last week.

South Florence at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

It’s a battle of the Bruins as Orangeburg-Wilkinson plays host to South Florence Friday night. Orangeburg-Wilkinson quarterback Anthony Mack rushed for two touchdowns to help the Bruins earn their first win of the season Friday 20-8 over Keenan. South Florence is currently ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 4A media poll after defeating Goose Creek and Oceanside Collegiate.

Andrew Jackson Academy at Cross Episcopal

Andrew Jackson Academy made its return to 11-man football Friday night with a 43-16 loss to Clarendon Hall. The Warriors will travel to face Cross Episcopal Friday. The Stingrays are currently 0-2 and have been outscored 76-0 in their first two games.

St. John Christian at Calhoun Academy

St. John Christian handed Calhoun Academy its lone regular season loss last year and knocked the Cavaliers from last year’s SCISA playoffs. The Cavs are off to a 2-0 start after a 43-0 victory over Cross Episcopal Saturday. Andrew Tucker led Calhoun Academy with three rushing touchdowns. St. John’s fell to Patrick Henry 6-0 last week.

Holly Hill Academy at Jefferson Davis Academy

Holly Hill Academy began its march towards a three-peat with a 71-12 victory over Holy Trinity Friday. Tyree James and Tyler Wright each rushed for over 200 yards and combined to score five touchdowns. James added an interception return for a touchdown in the victory. Davin Walling led the Raiders defense with 12 tackles and two sacks. Jefferson Davis improved to 2-0 with a 12-6 double-overtime victory over Faith Christian Friday.

Northside Christian at Orangeburg Prep

It’s the region opener for both teams as Orangeburg Prep plays host to Northside Christian Academy. The Indians opened the season with a 22-20 loss to Dorchester Academy Friday. Quarterback Luis Fernandez threw for 204 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for a touchdown. Preston Wells led the OPS defense with nine tackles including a tackle for loss. Northside Christian improved to 2-0 with a 28-12 victory over Greenwood Christian Friday.