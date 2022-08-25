PREP FOOTBALL: OPS Indians open season against Dorchester

Dorchester Academy at Orangeburg Prep

The Indians open a new on-campus facility Friday night against Dorchester Academy. Orangeburg Prep will be looking to avenge last year’s 13-6 loss to the Raiders. Dorchester Academy defeated Branchville 32-12 last week as quarterback Caleb Byron rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 90 yards and another score.

Edisto at Williston-Elko

Edisto is back on the road after falling in its season opener to Bamberg-Ehrhardt 34-0. The Cougars defense held B-E scoreless in the first quarter, turning away the Red Raiders on three consecutive drives inside their own 20-yard line. Williston-Elko is also looking for its first win after being shut out 47-0 against Barnwell.

Keenan at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

O-W head coach Chris Carter has found a quarterback in Anthony Mack. The senior threw for nearly 400 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-12 loss to White Knoll last week. It’s the home opener for the Bruins as they face a Keenan team that fell 29-22 against Dreher last week. Steven Howard led Keenan with 92 yards rushing and three touchdowns against the Blue Devils.

Holy Trinity at Holly Hill Academy

Holly Hill Academy begins its march to a third-straight SCISA eight-man championship Friday against Holy Trinity. The Raiders have won 26-consecutive games and are led by all-region running back Tyler Wright. Davin Walling leads the defense from his middle linebacker position and Carter Judy will anchor the offensive and defensive lines.

Clarendon Hall at Andrew Jackson Academy

It’s the season opener for both teams as the Saints and Warriors both move to 11-man football this season. Andrew Jackson Academy is looking to replace a majority of the team that advanced to the SCISA eight-man state championship game last season.

Harvest Christian Academy at Providence

Harvest Christian Academy will open its season Friday at Providence in West Columbia. It will be the first-ever game for the Hawks as they are starting SIFA play this season. The Hawks are led by Anthony Day who coached Orangeburg Christian Academy last season. Providence opened its season last week with a 12-6 loss to Jefferson Davis Academy.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Eau Claire

Both Eau Claire and H-K-T were winless last season, and the Trojans dropped their season at Scott’s Branch 26-16. Eau Claire did not play last week.

Calhoun Academy at Cross Episcopal (Saturday)

Calhoun Academy will try to improve to 2-0 after a 33-6 victory over Conway Christian last week. The Cavaliers were led by quarterback Connor Hayes who completed 7-of-12 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Cade Carson led the defense with 11 tackles. Cross Episcopal opened its season last week with a 33-0 loss to Patrick Henry.