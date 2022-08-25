 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL: Lake Marion looks to fix mistakes against Saints

DSC_9785.jpg

Calhoun County running back Ahmir Smith (1) runs for a gain during last year's playoff victory against McBee. The Saints play host to Lake Marion Friday night in St. Matthews.

Lake Marion head coach Jarvis Davis said he expects improvement from his team after the Gators dropped their season-opener to Lucy Beckham 24-0.

“(Our team) came in Monday ready to work,” Davis said. “After watching film, they saw the mistakes that were made, and took our criticism without complaining. The team continued to work in order to get better.”

Davis said youth was a factor Friday night against the Bengals, and hopes a simplification of the offense along with more intensive practices will help his team.

“I want everything to be instinctive,” Davis said. “Instead of thinking, the kids can read our keys, make the correct play and play fast. We just have to cut down on our mistakes. We picked up the competition this week, got after it on both sides of the ball. We have to win each phase of the game to be successful.”

Davis said getting a win would get the monkey off his team’s back.

“(A win) would mean a lot for the school and the community,” Davis said. “To get that first win of the year, our guys would be able to go out, relax and play football.”

The Gators will travel to face Calhoun County. The Saints opened the season Saturday night with a 27-8 victory over Cross, but head coach Wayne Farmer said there are still mistakes to be fixed.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Farmer said. “(Coach) Davis does a great job with his team, we have to execute better this week in order to win the game.”

Ahmir Smith led the Saints with 105 yards rushing and touchdown against the Trojans. He also had an interception on defense. Justen Brunson added eight tackles and four sacks in the win.

“Our defense played fast, and got to the ball,” Farmer said. “Offensively, we have some playmakers who stepped up at the right time.”

One of those playmakers was receiver Christian Zachary who had six catches for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Calhoun County and Lake Marion are scheduled to kick-off Friday at 7:30 in Saint Matthews.

