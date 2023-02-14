Orangeburg-Wilkinson is looking to make a return trip to the Class 3A state championship game. The Bruins are the defending Lower State champions, but fell to Blue Ridge in the final last season.

O-W recently clinched a third-straight region championship, and are currently ranked second in the state in Class 3A by the SC Basketball Coaches Association.

The SCBCA released its final regular season rankings Tuesday, and Bruins continue to sit behind Crestwood in the state standings. Orangeburg-Wilkinson is scheduled to open the state playoffs Wednesday at home against Hanahan.

Senior guard Horaces Jacques currently leads the Bruins with 15 points per game, and was named to the SCBCA Class 3A All-State team that was released Tuesday.

The Bruinettes have floated in and out of the rankings all season, but finish the season ranked ninth in Class 3A after a second-place finish in Region V. They are scheduled to open the playoffs Thursday at home against Beaufort.

In Class 2A, Woodland is ranked sixth after clinching the Region VI championship and earning a No. 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs. The Wolverines are led by Tyree Edwards who was named to the SCBCA Class 2A All-State team after averaging 15 points per game.

While the Lady Wolverines enter the postseason unranked, they will host a first-round playoff game against Bishop England Wednesday. Woodland’s girls are led by Camyria Goodwin who is averaging 18 points per game and was named to the SCBCA Class 2A All-State team.

In Class A, both Jalen Jefferson or North and Brushaurd Young of Denmark-Olar were named All-State by the SCBCA. Denmark-Olar finished the season ranked third in Class A while North is ranked ninth going into the playoffs.

Young has averaged a double-double this season scoring 21 points per game and grabbing 12 rebounds. He helped lead the Vikings, who open the playoffs at home Wednesday, to a Region IV championship.

Jefferson and the Eagles will host St. Joseph in the first round of the Class A playoffs Thursday. North finished second in Region IV led by Jefferson’s 25 points per game. He’s also averaging five assists and five steals.

Calhoun County’s Jessica Palmer and Denmark-Olar’s Dy’Neka Roberts were also named All-State by the SCBCA.

Palmer led the Lady Saints to a second-place finish in Region IV and averaged 17 points per game. Calhoun County opens the postseason Wednesday at home against St. Joseph.

Roberts is looking to lead the second-ranked Lady Vikings back the state championship game after Denmark-Olar fell to Military Magnet last season. The journey begins Wednesday when D-O plays host to Southside Christian. Roberts is one of three Lady Vikings to average double-digits in points this season. She finished the season averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds per game.