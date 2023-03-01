When basketball is over, Aijalon Wroten may have a second career as a professional fighter.

Listed at 5’1 on her Twitter page, the Denmark-Olar guard said she might like to try boxing as a secondary sport during a press conference with the SC High School League Wednesday.

“I would definitely manage her (boxing) career,” D-O head coach Terence Jones said during the Zoom call Wednesday.

Wroten, and the Lady Vikings, will have another fight Saturday as they face Military Magnet in the Class A girls basketball state championship. In a re-match of last year’s final, won by Military Magnet, Denmark-Olar is looking to finish the job this season.

“It’s been our goal (since the summer) to get back to the state championship game,” Jones said Wednesday. “Hopefully the outcome will be different this time.”

Military Magnet head coach Nathaniel Taylor is making his fourth-straight appearance in the Class A state title game. The Lady Eagles are looking for their third-consecutive title.

“This group is a little wiser (compared to last year),” Taylor said. “I have a group of seniors who are looking to finalize this season with a championship.”

The Lady Eagles feature five seniors on their roster including guard Kaelin Davis who leads the team in scoring and assists.

“It feels good (to get back to the state championship game),” Davis said Wednesday. “(The seniors) just want to make the most of every opportunity, and come away with a win.”

Military Magnet defeated the Lady Vikings 35-20 last season. Denmark-Olar committed 37 turnovers, and were held to just seven points in the second half.

“We’ve worked hard to get back (to this game),” D-O forward TaKenya James said Wednesday. “This year, we want to complete the goal.”

Denmark-Olar and Military Magnet will face off Saturday at Noon at the USC-Aiken Convocation Center. Digital tickets can be purchased at www.gofan.co.