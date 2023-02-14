It’s been more than 30 years since five freshmen stepped on the University of Michigan campus and turned the college basketball world upside-down.

That group, known as the "Fab Five," featured four McDonald’s All-Americans. They played in back-to-back national championship games.

In Bamberg County, Denmark-Olar has a "Fab Five" of its own: a group of seniors having played basketball together since they were in recreation leagues. Now they prepare to open the SCHSL playoffs in hopes of doing the one thing the original "Fab Five" could never do -- win a championship.

The core group features Brandon Johnson, Christopher Sanders, Keithan Washington, Ja’Quari Williams and Brushaurd Young. Denmark-Olar head coach Hercules Davis said he’s witnessed a progression with this group since first watching the five in middle school.

“There’s been a growth,” Davis said. “From the JV level to the varsity level, every day they are getting better. They play well together, communicate well and are always cheering each other on, even from the bench.”

The Vikings were recently crowned Region IV-A champions after finishing the regular season with a record of 22-4. After practice Monday, the talk among the five seniors turned to winning a state championship ring.

“It’s great, playing with the same group you grew up playing with in the back yard,” D-O senior Keithan Washington said. “Playing together in middle school, we came to high school playing with a purpose, and that’s to win a championship.”

Washington remembers the Vikings coming up short last season, falling to eventual champion Calhoun County in the third round of the Class A playoffs.

“We have the chemistry,” D-O forward Brushaurd Young said. “It just continues to grow each game. We challenge each other because we all have the same goal. It’s not just about one of us, it’s a team game.”

Young has led the Vikings this season averaging 21 points and 12 rebounds per game. He’s also averaging nearly four blocks per game.

“This group means a lot (to me),” Davis said. “We have leaders all over the floor, and they have done a great job of helping the younger kids.”

Last season, the Vikings were led by senior Zachary Davis, who averaged 29 points, nine rebounds and eight assists per game. Davis signed to play at South Carolina, where he currently plays for Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks.

After having much of the offense run through Davis last season, D-O senior Christopher Sanders said this year’s Vikings can win in a lot of different ways.

“We’re quicker, scrappier (than last year),” Sanders said. “Everyone can handle the ball, everyone can shoot, we just have a lot of weapons.

“Everyone put in the work this offseason,” D-O senior Ja’Quari Williams said. “Our chemistry continued to get stronger, and we got better as a group.”

Denmark-Olar will open the Class A playoffs at home Wednesday against Southside Christian. It will be a double-header, as the Lady Vikings will also play host to Southside Christian prior to the boys game.

“Southside Christian has a good team,” Davis said. “It’s really stacked in the Upper State. There are a bunch of teams that go at you hard, so we have to make sure to match that intensity in each game.”