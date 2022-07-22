 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prediction: Tide over Georgia for SEC title

ATLANTA — Two-time defending champion Alabama is predicted to win a third consecutive Southeastern Conference title in voting by media attending this week's SEC Media Days.

Alabama beat Georgia in last year's SEC championship game in Atlanta before losing to the Bulldogs in the national title game. Media picked a repeat matchup by selecting Alabama to win the SEC West and Georgia to win the SEC East in voting released Friday.

Alabama was the overwhelming pick to win the championship, receiving 158 votes. Georgia was second with 18 votes.

Voters have confidence in Georgia again ruling the SEC East. The Bulldogs received 172 first-place votes in the division. Kentucky was picked second in the division and had four first-place votes. Tennessee was third, followed by Florida, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

STAYING ON TOP: Georgia, Alabama coping with high expectations of SEC

Alabama received 177 first-place votes in the West. Texas A&M finished second in the voting, followed by Arkansas, Mississippi, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.

Alabama was represented by quarterback Bryce Young, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Jermaine Burton and offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor on the first-team offense selected by media.

Linebackers Will Anderson and Henry To'oTo'o and defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks represented the Crimson Tide on the first-team defense.

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby joined Young and Gibbs on the first-team backfield. LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers also made the first-team offense.

Georgia right tackle Warren McClendon was joined by Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence, Nick Broeker of Mississippi and Ricky Stromberg of Arkansas on the first-team offensive line.

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and Kentucky's Will Levis were the second- and third-team quarterbacks, respectively.

Georgia had three first-team picks on defense: lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo.

LSU's BJ Ojulari, Auburn's Derick Hall and Tennessee's Byron Young joined Carter on the first-team defensive line. Jalen Catalon of Arkansas was a first-team selection as a defensive back.

SEC preseason media poll

EASTERN DIVISION

School Points

Georgia (172 first-place votes)

Kentucky (4)

Tennessee (1)

Florida

South Carolina (3)

Missouri

Vanderbilt (1)

WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama (177)

Texas A&M (3)

Arkansas (1)

Ole Miss

LSU

Mississippi State

Auburn

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama 158

Georgia 18

South Carolina 3

Vanderbilt 1

Texas A&M 1

4 Gamecocks All-SEC

The University of South Carolina is represented by four players on the preseason All-SEC teams as selected by the media at the 2022 SEC Media Days.

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens and defensive back Cam Smith earned spots on the second team, while tight end Jaheim Bell and wide receiver Josh Vann were third team.

Overall, the Gamecocks were picked by the media to finish fifth in the SEC's Eastern Division. Georgia was the overwhelming favorite to repeat as the East champions, followed by Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida ahead of South Carolina. Missouri and Vanderbilt round out the East. Alabama is the media's favorite to win the West, ahead of Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.

Alabama is the heavy favorite to be crowned the SEC Champion in December.

