Pough honored by SCSEA

South Carolina State head football coach Oliver 'Buddy' Pough (second from right) is presented a Senate Concurrent Resolution by Senator Vernon Stephens and joined by SCSU retired SID Bill Hamilton and SCSEA board member Vandy Gaffney.

 Special to The T&D

South Carolina State head football coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough was honored Saturday by the South Carolina State Employees Association (SCSEA) for outstanding achievement during the 2021 football season.

Pough received the group’s annual Outstanding Achievement Award during the SCSEA 76th Annual Meeting at its Zimalcrest Street Auditorium in Columbia. In addition, the Orangeburg native and SCSU alum was presented a Concurrent Resolution by State Senator Vernon Stephens of Senate District 39, which includes Orangeburg,

The winningest football coach in SC State history guided his team to a perfect (5-0) Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference record and a 31-10 Celebration Bowl win over Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders.

The win gave SC State its fifth Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football championship, the second under Pough, who also guided the Bulldogs the 2009 HBCU title.

