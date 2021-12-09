Pough glad Bulldogs finally in Celebration

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough admitted Thursday he was not originally a fan of the Celebration Bowl.

“(The Celebration Bowl) is actually the baby of (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference commissioner) Dr. Dennis Thomas, and I fought for many years to keep this thing from happening,” Pough said. “By the time I figured out that this was something we needed to buy into, I think I’ve been punished for not being on board from the beginning.”

After watching North Carolina A&T win four of the five previous events, Pough and the Bulldogs are ready to take their turn in the spotlight against nationally ranked Jackson State University.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Pough said. “I’ve been trying to get to this thing for years now. I have had many games in Atlanta, but this is the first time in the Mercedes Benz Dome, and I tell you I’m excited.”

Pough along with Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell met with the media Thursday in Atlanta as part of the Cricket Celebration Bowl festivities.

Harrell played receiver at Howard where, he helped the Bison to an undefeated season and a MEAC championship in 1993. He later led the Bison as head coach from 2011-16.

“When talking about Buddy Pough, since his arrival at SC State, you’re talking about a resurgence,” Harrell said. “A resurgence on the campus, and a resurgence on the field. With eight (MEAC) championships, I know he will have his team prepared. They are a tough team and this will be a great matchup going forward.”

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was unable to attend due to a prior engagement. Harrell said coach Prime wanted to attend and is looking forward to being in Atlanta, a place he considers a home away from home.

Sanders played professionally for the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League and the Atlanta Braves of Major League Baseball. Pough said he has never met Sanders but has admired him from a far.

“I have not met (coach Prime), but have admired him for many, many years,” Pough said. “I can remember (as a high school coach) being on the sideline at Clemson watching Florida State. I’m also a tremendous Braves fans, so I have admired him as a football and baseball guy.”

Pough said Sanders and Jackson State have done a great job this season of getting people around the country excited about HBCU football.

“It’s been an exciting year,” Pough said. “The SC State fan base is as energized and excited as I have ever seen them. We look forward to packing this place and hopefully, being next to Jackson State, get a little of that luster off of them.”

The game, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18, at noon, will be nationally televised by the ABC. Pough said the buildup and exposure the game has is an opportunity to showcase not only HBCU football, but the two universities taking part.

“It’s a chance to be seen around the country in a way we don’t ordinarily get seen,” Pough said. “The publicity around the game, the fact we have a hot ticket to sell and the general buildup of excitement is something our school can capitalize on. A chance to increase enrollment to (SC State) and building good vibes about our program.”

As the press conference was concluding, Pough was asked what has kept him as the head coach at South Carolina State. The Celebration Bowl will mark the end of Pough’s 20th season as head coach of the Bulldogs. He also spent 10 years as an assistant coach

“It’s home,” Pough said. “I’m an SC State alum. I get so excited about going to work, and I would like to continue to do this as long as I can.”

