POST 4: Orangeburg Post 4 turns attention to league play

Orangeburg Post 4 picked up a forfeited win against West Columbia Post 79 Monday night.

It would have been the fourth and final meeting between the non-league teams this season. West Columbia took the first three games of the season series by a combined score of 19-6.

Post 4 (2-5) will play host to league foe Hampton Post 108 Tuesday, June 21, at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.

Orangeburg earned its first win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Hampton. Peyton Inabinet led Post 4 with three hits and an RBI while JT Edwards threw a complete game giving up one earned run and striking out four batters.

Post 4 finishes the week Thursday, June 23, with a trip to James Island, where they will face League I leader Charleston Post 147.

Orangeburg is currently 0-2 against Charleston this season.

Post 4’s home finale is scheduled for Thursday, June 30, at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg. All games begin at 6:30 p.m.

