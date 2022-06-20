 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

POST 4: Orangeburg Post 4 turns attention to league play

  • 0
Post 4 Ulmer

Orangeburg Post 4 catcher Nick Ulmer had a two-run home run in a loss to West Columbia last week.

 TRAVIS BOLAND, T&D

Orangeburg Post 4 picked up a forfeited win against West Columbia Post 79 Monday night.

It would have been the fourth and final meeting between the non-league teams this season. West Columbia took the first three games of the season series by a combined score of 19-6.

Post 4 (2-5) will play host to league foe Hampton Post 108 Tuesday, June 21, at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.

Orangeburg earned its first win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Hampton. Peyton Inabinet led Post 4 with three hits and an RBI while JT Edwards threw a complete game giving up one earned run and striking out four batters.

Post 4 finishes the week Thursday, June 23, with a trip to James Island, where they will face League I leader Charleston Post 147.

Orangeburg is currently 0-2 against Charleston this season.

Post 4’s home finale is scheduled for Thursday, June 30, at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg. All games begin at 6:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian athlete switches nationality to play at Wimbledon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News