'Positive vibes': New coach wants to get back to essence of Mohawk football

BOWMAN -- Former Columbia High assistant Cody McNeal was hired in February to take over a Bethune-Bowman football team coming off a 1-7 season.

During his introductory press conference, McNeal said he wanted to bring some excitement back to the Mohawks program. Monday he started his first spring practice with the school.

“So far, we’ve had a lot of positive vibes,” McNeal said Tuesday. “We’re bringing in some discipline that has not been here in the past, so (the players) are adjusting to that. It’s been tough, but as you can see, the kids are out here smiling and laughing. We’re having a good time.”

McNeal said he chose Bethune-Bowman because of its small-town charm.

“Two years ago, I was at Columbia (High) and we played (at Bethune-Bowman), I’m a small-town guy and I saw this place and pictured myself as the head coach,” McNeal said. “When the job came open, I said to myself that this is what I wanted. I love the kids, love the country feel and love being out here by the corn field (for practice). It’s everything I dreamed of.”

The Mohawks are set to return starting quarterback Derrick Simon who also played defensive end and linebacker last season.

“(Derrick) is back at quarterback after starting every game last year,” McNeal said. “He’s a great kid, 6’4 with a great frame, great body. We’re making some changes along the offensive line, but return two starters, and receiver-wise we have Jaylen Avinger who should be a stud.”

With a limited amount of time this spring, McNeal said he wants to get back to the essence of Bethune-Bowman football.

“We want to be physical, we’re a run-first team with RPO (run-pass-option) on most plays,” McNeal said. “We’re going to use these next two weeks to learn the offense and defense, but also knowing where to be and being there on time. Learn to not miss practice, it’s the little things we’re trying to take care of.”

Bethune-Bowman is scheduled to kickoff the 2022 season Aug. 19 at home against Pelion.

