Playing with 'family': T&D Region players revel in national championship

North Greenville senior pitcher Seth Chestnut called Friday’s national championship victory the ‘happiest moment of his life.’

“It still hasn’t fully sunk in that we won,” Chestnut said Monday. “I remember being on the bottom of the dog-pile and seeing the confetti in the air. That’s when I realized that we were champions.”

The Neeses native appeared in 12 games this season, including starting the semifinal game against West Chester at the NCAA Division II national championship.

An all-state pitcher at Barnwell High School, Chestnut started his college baseball career at USC-Lancaster before transferring to North Greenville.

“This is the closest team I have ever played with,” Chestnut said. “We were less of a team and more of a family. It means the world to be able to be able to finish my career on top.”

Chestnut credits an early season loss to Francis Marion as the turning point for this year’s NGU team.

“We lost the first game of a three-game series,” Chestnut said. “There was some doubt about our pitching and bullpen, but we knew we had the offense to play with anyone.”

The Crusaders would go on to win the series, and did not lose consecutive games the entire season, including rallying from losses in the Conference Carolinas tournament and the NCAA Division II Super Region against Columbus State.

“There was 100-percent nerves when we got to Cary (for the NCAA Division II championship),” Chestnut said. “Nobody knew what to expect, but our coaches reminded us that it was just baseball.”

North Greenville is coached by former South Carolina All-American catcher Landon Powell along with his former teammate Trey Dyson. Both players have played at the College World Series in Omaha. Chestnut said both coaches used stories of their experiences to keep the Crusaders from getting overwhelmed.

“They told us what each moment was going to feel like,” Chestnut said. (Landon) is one of the best coaches I have ever had. Some coaches I played for wanted to be authority figures, but (Landon) is a player’s coach that amplified that family atmosphere.”

While the team may have felt like family, Chestnut learned half-way through the season he had a cousin, Connor Brinson, on the North Greenville team.

Brinson, who played at Calhoun Academy, was unable to take part in games this season as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery he had in July. Brinson transferred from USC-Upstate to North Greenville.

“(Seth) was the main reason I came to North Greenville,” Brinson said. “He was the talk of the town when he pitched at Barnwell.”

While unable to play, Brinson said he used this season as a chance to learn from the older pitchers on the roster.

“I was skeptical of this team, because we started so slow, but half-way through the season things seemed to click,” Brinson said. “We started hanging out with each other, and it felt different. We were having a lot of fun. I spent time learning new pitches and working on my mechanics.”

If there is a spot available, Brinson said he would like to join up with one of the Coastal Plain League teams starting next month. The CPL is a collegiate wood bat league with teams in Lexington (Blowfish) and Florence (Flamingos).

“(The championship) is a new experience,” Brinson said. “Every year, the season ends the same for every team except the one that wins it all. It’s hard to figure out what to do next, but I’m blessed to be on a team that is the best in the nation.”

