Pellman named to SCACA Hall of Fame

The S.C. Athletic Coaches Association announced former Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls basketball coach Edward Pellman will be honored as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Pellman, who passed away in 2003 due to colon cancer, spent 27 years as an assistant and head coach of the Bruinettes. In his 19 years as head coach, he never had a losing season and compiled a record of 401-87.

“I had the pleasure and opportunity to coach alongside him since 1999 and his record speaks for itself,” former Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls assistant coach Craig Frierson said after Pellman was inducted into the S.C. Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2012. “He stands right there with the other hall-of-famers as far as what he’s done for the program, and what he’s done for the players and the community.”

He led Orangeburg-Wilkinson to four Class 4A state championships (1987, 1991, 2000 and 2002) and seven Upper State championships. The Bruinettes were region champions 14 out of 19 seasons and won 20 games 13 times.

When asked about his program’s success in a 2000 interview, Pellman described the importance of maintaining a winning tradition.

“A habit is something that you pick up and let go of sometimes,” he said. “Traditions go on forever and ever. That’s how we look at it. We don’t want to break the tradition.”

Pellman was inducted into the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012. He is a seven-time Region Coach of the Year, three-time SCBCA Coach of the Year and two-time HSSR Coach of the Year.

2002-03 was his final season and he led Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 25-2 record and a spot in the Class 4A Upper State championship game. The Bruinettes fell to Dorman 66-54.

Pellman will be joined in the hall of fame by Barry Fogle (Pelion baseball), Mike Moore (Irmo track and cross country), Mark Gerald (Mullins basketball), Cassandra Wade Bolden (Wade Hampton basketball, softball and volleyball) and Al Lown (Silver Bluff football).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0